Library Life: Week of March 31, 2024

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Monster Finger Puppets: Create five unique monsters through a make-and-take kit. Reserve by emailing <a href="mailto:vbreach@bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">vbreach@bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>.

• Bumblebees, Butterflies, Beetles & Books: At 10 a.m. April 6, meet for an insect lover’s storytime.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Drop-in Craft: From 4-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, all ages can drop in for a solar eclipse-themed craft.

• Paint Night: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, ages 18 and older can join Ms. Christina to paint a robin perched on a stack of books.

<strong>Central Citizens Library District</strong>

• The library will be closed Monday for spring break.

• Spring Painting: At 10 a.m. April 6, paint a floral rain boot on canvas. Register by Wednesday. Free for patrons; $5 for nonresidents.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Workbasket Club: Meets from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday (needlework, bring own supplies).

• Bison or Buffalo? On Friday will be a free class by Midewin Tallgrass Prairie for kids pre-K through fifth

• Free Solar Eclipse glasses will be available April 8 while supplies last.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Closed April 1 for Easter Monday.

• Nighttime Storytime: Meets at 6 p.m. Thursday.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Discovering the Silent Cinema: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, learn of motion picture heritage. Registration required.

• Well-Read Book Club: Meets at 6 p.m. Thursday. Registration required.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Fourteen Days” by Margaret Atwood; “The Bad Weather Friend” by Dean Koontz; “The Summer Book Club” by Susan Mallery.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Illinois Storm Chasers: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nick Bartholomew will present Explore the Storm and will talk weather safety, preparedness and past events. There also will be a Q&A.

• Anime Afternoon: Meets at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the Teen Zone.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Family Video Game Party: From 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, play different video games and enjoy snacks.

• Drop-in STEM Craft: During library hours April 6, stop by to create a viewer to safely watch the eclipse.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Senior Social Hour: Meets at 9:30 a.m. Monday for conversation, light refreshments and activities. Registration appreciated.

• Reading Buddies: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, grades kindergarten through fifth can build reading skills and confidence.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Dog Man, The Scarlet Shedder” by Dav Pilkey; “Kill For Me, Kill For You” by Steve Cavanagh; “Never too Late” by Danielle Steel.

