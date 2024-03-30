Kankakee Kultivators present on pruning, prepare upcoming events

The Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club met March 14 at the Kankakee Public Library. The program was Pruning and Shrub Care and was presented by Nancy Addison.

Club President Carol Bowman introduced Addison, trained botanist and member of the Kultivators since 1998. Addison was instrumental in the planning of the Column Garden, located at the Kankakee County Museum.

“I hate cutting! It took a while to gain confidence,” Addison said as she opened the presentation, noting the main reasons for removal of unwanted parts of a plant include:

• Dead or diseased branches

• Control plant size

• Direct the growth

• Improve flowering

• Re-energize old plants

• Plant health

Her most important advice is to “know your plant.” When purchasing plants or shrubs, know what area you want to fill. Research your plant for growth before you buy. Be prepared to prune if it has big growth. When buying shrubs, bare root and burlap wrapped should be planted in the spring to allow to drop leaves and develop roots, getting a head start on spring. Container shrubs can be planted anytime. Consider native plants to attract birds and butterflies.

Correct pruning cuts are a 45-degree angle and about 1/4-inch above the buds. Pruning cuts include pinching, deadheading, thinning, heading back, rejuvenation and shearing. Tools to include are pruning shears, loppers, hedge shears and hand saw. Addison asked everyone in attendance to pick branches from the supply she brought and practice making cuts.

She recommended doing research on your individual plants to know when the best time is to prune. She suggested doing a Google search on your specific plant, talking with an expert at the garden center and pruning books. Her favorites include “Dirr’s Hardy Trees and Shrubs” by Michael A. Dirr; and “The American Horticultural Society Pruning & Training,” by Christopher Brickell and David Joyce.

The Kultivators have several upcoming events:

• Program: “Container Gardening” by Marla Gash and Mary Prairie — 1 p.m. April 11 at the Kankakee Public Library

• Program: “Kankakee College Horticultural Program” by Katelynn Orth, program director — 1 p.m. May 9 at the Kankakee Public Library

• Kultivators Plant sale at Rhubarb Festival on May 19 at the Kankakee County Museum

• Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club Garden Walk — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 27; Artisan Faire from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the same day. This is the club’s premier event, and more information will be released soon.