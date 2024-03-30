Gilman artist Drew Carriker creates The Seven Holiday Eggs

After completing The Holiday Tree in 2022, which is a Christmas tree featuring decorations from seven different holidays, Drew Carriker, of Gilman, used his artistic talents to celebrate the seven holidays through another bit of holiday decor.

The Seven Holiday Eggs were recently completed and feature Easter, St. Patrick’s Day, Halloween, Fourth of July, Christmas, Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day in egg-shaped formats.

It was while watching the movie “Here Comes Peter Cottontail” that Carriker, 30, was inspired to create this set.

“I was so taken with the idea that I decided to make it my next Seven Holiday project,” he said, noting he would have started closer to December 2022 but had to wait until decorative eggs were available in store.

The project began last spring, and the first step was to prime and texture paint on the seven eggs. When it came closer to each of the seven holidays, Carriker would begin decorating.

“That’s what I was originally planning to do, but I couldn’t stop thinking about those eggs, so I decided to start decorating during the summer [of] 2023 and finish them up around those holidays.”

Some, like the Fourth of July egg, took several attempts to get just right. Carriker would spend weeks working on each egg, searching for items with which to decorate. He leaned on thrift shops, flea markets, craft stores and his own collection of art supplies.

“Even though I have made good progress with these eggs, I was careful not to add the finishing touches until it gets closer to those holidays,” he said. “I have to admit that it was very tempting, but I kept reminding myself that I can find other things that I can add to the eggs when it gets closer to the holidays and maybe come up with some new ideas along the way.

“Projects like these are not always that easy, or maybe not easy at all, but nothing worthwhile ever is.”