CAC accepting applications for fine arts scholarship

The Community Arts Council of Kankakee County is accepting applications for the 2024 James F. Carlson Fine Arts Summer Camp Scholarship program. At least one student from Kankakee County will be awarded a $300 scholarship to further his or her training in the fine arts, including visual art, theater, instrumental or vocal music, dance and creative writing.

To receive an application, Kankakee County junior high and high school-aged students may contact their school’s guidance office. Scholarship applications may also be obtained by downloading an application from the CAC website, <a href="https://www.communityartscouncil.org" target="_blank">communityartscouncil.org</a>. The form also can be found on the CAC Facebook page. The deadline for application is April 15.

Funding for this scholarship program comes from donations from many organizations, businesses and individuals. Additional scholarships often are given if multiple students meet qualifications. Anyone interested in contributing can consult the CAC website or the CAC Facebook page.