A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Young in Heart

<em>“For nearly forty years this story has given faithful service to the Young in Heart; and Time has kindly been powerless to put its kindly philosophy out of fashion.</em>

<em>To those of you who have been faithful to it in return</em>

<em>… and to the Young in Heart</em>

<em>… we dedicate this picture.”</em>

These words preface the opening scene of “The Wizard of Oz” and, each time I read them, they get me even more jazzed for the next 102 minutes. The first line can now be updated to say <em>“For 125 years …”</em> as the film celebrated its 85th anniversary earlier this year.

Naturally the 1939 Judy Garland vehicle returned to theaters for the anniversary, and it was a must-see. Being that it’s my brother, Danny’s, favorite movie, he was my plus-one.

We had gone to the 80th anniversary showing, and getting Danny out of the theater at the end was like getting gum off a shoe. He simply didn’t want to leave the magic behind.

At that time, I wrote a column about the takeaways from the movie that struck me the most. I think it’s worth revisiting.

In my opinion, the biggest takeaway of this movie is happiness can be found in your own backyard, partially meaning you don’t always have to travel far and wide to find your place in the world.

The other half of this is everything you need, is already within you. The Scarecrow felt lesser because he didn’t have a literal brain but was able to come up with helpful information while on the journey to Oz.

The Tin Man did not have a physical heart but showed compassion, as he was concerned for the well-being of the group, particularly Dorothy, during the course of the story. And the Lion, fearing he has no courage, manages to face his fears to save his friend.

While most of us have actual brains and hearts (and some of us have courage,) we often focus on the pieces of ourselves that are missing. The true beauty of this film is it proves you have the missing pieces within you; you just have to be willing to look for them and work for their emergence.

There’s a reason this film has stood the test of time, and it’s only partially because it was a Technicolor triumph at the time of its release. The bigger reason is the story’s message and characters can resonate with each of us, as we’re on a life-long journey to be the best we can be.

I encourage you to watch this movie, especially if you haven’t seen it as an adult. Find the message that speaks to you, and use it as a means to be kinder to yourself and to others.