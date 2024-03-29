Zola, walking from Chicago to Montgomery, stops in Bourbonnais for 1-woman show

Rachelle Zola, at 75 years old, is walking from Chicago to Montgomery, Ala., to confront the pervasive realities of racism and amplify the voices of those who have been marginalized and silenced.

Zola will be performing her one-woman play, “LATE: A Love Story,” and hosting a discussion about the stories she has to tell from 1-4 p.m. April 13 at The Grow Center, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. Lunch will be provided at noon with the show and discussion to follow. Registration is required for this free event at <a href="https://tinyurl.com/24pevtj3" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/24pevtj3</a>.

“LATE: A Love Story” is not just a performance — it’s a raw and honest exploration of truths discovered too late, weaving together narratives of love, loss and healing. Zola’s performance will leave audiences captivated, and her journey toward understanding and reconciliation will prompt reconsideration of the world around you. In this performance, Zola vulnerably shares her own story, which transitions seamlessly into 10 friends sharing their stories steeped in the devastating legacy of the past. Through listening, she continues to take in the profound injustices faced by Black Americans. Each step of her pilgrimage is a testament to the resilience and strength of the human spirit, a journey toward healing and understanding. From Chicago’s streets to Montgomery’s pathways, Zola seeks to bridge divides and foster empathy through storytelling.

Driven by love and reverence for those reshaping her perspective, Zola invites communities along her route to join in conversation, reflection and solidarity. For those interested in walking alongside her — mayors, civic groups, universities, churches or others — contact Zola directly at 720-609-9069.

For more information about the event, contact Rev. Robert Bushey, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion coordinator for YWCA Kankakee and executive director of The Grow Center of Bourbonnais, at <a href="mailto:revbushey@gmail.com" target="_blank">revbushey@gmail.com</a> or 815-348-7755.