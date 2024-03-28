This weekend at the movies: March 29, 2024

<strong>‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’</strong>

PG-13, 115 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/Sci-fi.</em> Godzilla and the almighty Kong face a colossal threat hidden deep within the planet, challenging their very existence and the survival of the human race. Starring Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall.

<strong>‘In the Land of Saints and Sinners’</strong>

R, 106 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> Ireland, 1970s. Eager to leave his dark past behind, Finbar Murphy leads a quiet life in the remote coastal town of Glencolmcille, far from the political violence that grips the rest of the country. But when a menacing crew of terrorists arrive, led by a ruthless woman named Doirean, Finbar is drawn into an increasingly vicious game of cat and mouse, forcing him to choose between exposing his secret identity or defending his friends and neighbors. Starring Liam Neeson and Kerry Condon.

<strong>‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’</strong>

PG-13, 115 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/fantasy.</em> The Spengler family returns to the iconic New York City firehouse where the original Ghostbusters have taken ghost-busting to the next level. When the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must unite to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age. Starring Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard.

<strong>‘Immaculate’</strong>

R, 89 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/drama.</em> An American nun embarks on a new journey when she joins a remote convent in the Italian countryside. However, her warm welcome quickly turns into a living nightmare when she discovers her new home harbors a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors. Starring Sydney Sweeney and Simona Tabasco.

<strong>‘Arthur the King’</strong>

PG-13, 90 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> During the course of 10 days and 435 miles, an unbreakable bond is forged between pro adventure racer Michael Light and a scrappy street dog companion dubbed Arthur. Based on an incredible true story, Light, desperate for one last chance to win, convinces a sponsor to back him and a team of athletes for the Adventure Racing World Championship in the Dominican Republic. As the team is pushed to their outer limits of endurance in the race, Arthur redefines what victory, loyalty and friendship truly mean. Starring Mark Wahlberg and Nathalie Emmanuel.

<strong>‘Kung Fu Panda 4’</strong>

PG, 94 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/adventure.</em> Po must train a new warrior when he’s chosen to become the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace. However, when a powerful shape-shifting sorceress sets her eyes on his Staff of Wisdom, he suddenly realizes he’s going to need some help. Teaming up with a quick-witted corsac fox, Po soon discovers that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places. Starring Jack Black and Awkwafina.

<strong>‘Imaginary’</strong>

PG-13, 104 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Horror/mystery.</em> Returning to her childhood home, a woman discovers the imaginary friend she left behind is very real and unhappy she abandoned him. Starring Taegan Burns and Matthew Soto.

<strong>‘Dune: Part Two’</strong>

PG-13, 166 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Sci-Fi/adventure.</em> Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Starring Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.

<strong>‘Luca (2021)’</strong>

PG, 95 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Family/fantasy.</em> Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, the original animated feature is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply held secret: he is a sea monster from another world just below the water’s surface. Starring Jacob Tremblay and Maya Rudolph.