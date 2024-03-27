Pet of the Week: March 27, 2024

Name: Frito

Age: 17

My People and Place of Residence: Jennifer Meents, of Ashkum.

A Little Bit About Me: Frito has been with me since he was 8 weeks old. He has been the most loyal dog ever. When he was younger, he would ride in the car with me everywhere. Nowadays, he spends most of his time sleeping since he can’t see or hear anymore and has arthritis. He still loves to be near his mom as often as possible.

Favorite Treat: Doggie cone from Dairy Queen.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I love my mommy.