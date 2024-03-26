Comedy, cancer and public health

Call me old-fashioned, but I’m of the opinion that a joke works, or it doesn’t. And if you try to explain it, you end up performing an autopsy. That said, Peacock launches the documentary special “Good One: A Show About Jokes” based on a podcast of the same name.

Mike Birbiglia appears here, before an audience in Providence, R.I., trying out a series of jokes to see if they work and if any themes emerge worthy of material for a more detailed special. His audience is fully aware of its role as crash-test dummies in his comic laboratory.

Produced by talk show host Seth Meyers, who also appears, “Good One” does a lot of agonizing over the business of being funny, using pretentious terms such as “process” and “craft” to beat the humor, if not the life, out of the funny.

Streaming on Prime Video, “Tig Notaro: Hello Again” captures the comedian discussing her personal and domestic lives and significant health scares. After battling cancer, the “hard work” of “crafting” jokes through a “process” might not seem like such a life-and-death struggle.

• The “American Experience” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) documentary “The Cancer Doctors” travels back a half a century to 1958, when women first lined up, often by the hundreds, to undergo a pap smear, a simple test that dramatically cut the number of deaths from cervical cancer, an affliction that had claimed upward of 40,000 women per year.

The first practical procedure known to screen for cancerous cells, the pap smear was a long time in gestation and the result of a decades-long cooperation between a Greek immigrant, Dr. George Papanicolaou; a Japanese-born illustrator, Hashime Murayama; and a Black female OBGYN specialist from Philadelphia, Dr. Helen Dickens.

• Another salute to unsung medical heroes, “The Invisible Shield” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) explores those working in the field of public health. As experts strenuously argue in the film’s introduction, the life expectancy of the average American has risen since 1900 from slightly less than 50 to slightly more than 80.

Much of that increased longevity has come from measures such as public sanitation and widespread vaccinations that eliminated childhood diseases. Before these efforts, it was common for families to bury a child or several children before they reached adolescence.

“Shield” discusses many of the ways that public health workers nip epidemics in the bud, saving thousands, if not millions, of lives. Many people only become aware of public health measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, a crisis that also revealed the vulnerability of society to behaviors based on fear, greed, superstition and disinformation that can undercut popular support for public health measures.

• “The Truth vs. Alex Jones” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) chronicles the radio host’s efforts to portray the 2012 Sandy Hook school shootings as a hoax, and the grieving parents of murdered grammar school children who took him to court.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Violent tree-huggers stage a gas attack on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• A small town’s urban legend has deadly consequences on “Will Trent” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• Couples counseling on the season finale of “Extended Family” (7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• A student faces charges in Prague on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• A recuperating Aaron is put to the test on “The Rookie” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• March madness can be murder on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Not much time for the work/life balancing act on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• Lady Ochiba returns to Osaka with a specific agenda on “Shogun” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

Debbie Reynolds stars as the girlfriend of a goofy college freshman (Bobby Van) in the 1953 comedy “The Affairs of Dobie Gillis” (8:45 p.m., TCM, TV-G). Based on a series of short stories by humorist Max Shulman that later would inspire the 1959 sitcom starring Dwayne Hickman.

SERIES NOTES

The courtroom becomes a wedding venue on “Night Court” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... An encounter with Ramona on “The Cleaning Lady” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “The Voice” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... In search of a homeless runaway on “Alert: Missing Persons Unit” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Password” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Carol Burnett, Waxahatchee and MJ Lenderman are booked on “Late Night With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Maya Rudolph and Pete Townshend on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Cecily Strong, Nicholas Galitzine, Greg Davies and Alex Horne visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Taylor Tomlinson hosts Shane Torres, Kyle Kinane and Amy Miller on “After Midnight” (11:37 p.m., CBS).