'Greener Pastures' profiles farmers; 'Shirley' on Netflix

The “Independent Lens” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) documentary “Greener Pastures” might sound like a trip to a pastoral paradise, but words can deceive. The independently owned family farm was long a symbol of healthy lifestyles, hard work, proud independence and resilience. “Pastures” follows the lives of people running four small farms during four years and shows how farmers found themselves on the front lines of a transforming economy, extreme weather, an addiction crisis and personal stress.

Their stories represent a mental health crisis threatening a way of life and the nation’s food supply. One man, a Wisconsin soybean farmer, tried to end his own life in the most dramatic fashion, setting fire to a barn while he still was inside it. He’s gone on to become a public speaker addressing other farmers about their mental health issues.

Another farmer, from Iowa, grew up in the shadow of his own mother’s suicide, having found her lifeless body when he was only 5. One woman operates a small farm with her husband and ran for office, winning against all odds and becoming an advocate for farm owners similar to herself. A couple, whose families’ roots in farming go back six generations to the 1700s, discusses the enormous pressure on dairy farmers, an area of agriculture where the ratio of hours worked to money earned has all but lost meaning. And a single woman and dairy farmer struggles with alcoholism and addiction through the four years “Greener Pastures” was made.

• Another search for true love concludes on a three-hour season finale of “The Bachelor” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• A publicist is hired to revive the reputation of a Major League pitcher who choked during the World Series — and who jilted her in high school — in the 2023 romcom “Hearts in the Game” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• “Antiques Roadshow” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) visits Louisiana (7 p.m.).

• A Russian oligarch’s daughter needs protection on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).