New on the bookshelf: March 23, 2024

<strong>Like ‘British Baking Show’? Try this</strong>

Do you know what an entremet is? Are you familiar with the concept of a proofing drawer? Do you fear the “soggy bottom”?

If you answered “yes” to those dessert-based questions, there’s a pretty good chance you’re a fan of “The Great British Baking Show,” which has made Bakewell tarts and choux pastry as familiar to its fans as Twinkies. It also probably means you will enjoy “Mrs. Quinn’s Rise to Fame,” in which a woman in her 70s competes on a show that is called “Britain Bakes.” While it has slightly different rules, the show is very much like “British Baking Show.”

Author Olivia Ford is a veteran of British reality television, and her first novel draws heavily on what she knows. “Mrs. Quinn” has tons of convincing background info, including details of the audition process, how competitors prepare for challenges and the mechanics of filming.

For instance, after Jennifer Quinn and her fellow baketestants complete their first challenge, they are told to take a break for “pretties.” Make-up retouching? No, it’s about the real stars — the break allows the camera crew to get art-directed close-ups of the most recent bakes.

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune

<strong>Novelist gets the little stuff right but not big stuff</strong>

In a world of multifaceted, ubiquitous social interactions, Kiley Reid is a master at exploring the minutiae.

Her new novel, “Come and Get it,” showcases the banal and often petty world of a college dormitory on the University of Arkansas campus, detailing the pranks, sexual lives and power dynamics between its privileged and less-privileged inhabitants.

Reid’s follow-up to “Such a Fun Age” aspires to be a comedy of modern 20-something collegiate manners but doesn’t always rise above the vacuous consciousness of its protagonists. The various narrative threads that Reid weaves throughout really do not gain momentum until about two-thirds of the way through, which is too many pages to be carried along by mostly unlikable characters.

Reid’s talents lie in documenting the everyday absurdities that we routinely subject each other to — sometimes in work interactions, and more often in the realm of the intimate. For me, the most powerful scene in the book was when Agatha, a 30-something Black lesbian academic, is pulled into a dinner at a restaurant with Keisha, a young, white dancer (who like most of the characters in the book, is annoyingly fond of the phrase “Ohmygod,”) by her Black lesbian partner, Robin, also a dancer.

— Shannon Gibney, Star Tribune

<strong>‘Spellbinding’ novel about a separated family</strong>

“Hard by a great forest dwelt a poor woodcutter with his wife and two children. The boy was called Hansel and the girl Gretel …”

In the Republic of Georgia, on the eve of the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Irakli also lives by a great forest, with wife Eka and two sons, the younger of whom, called Saba, narrates this debut novel by Leo Vardiashvili. Irakli’s lot is certainly hard, and in the midst of the post-Soviet civil war he flees to England with his children, leaving Eka behind. Despite desperate efforts to get Eka out, he fails, she eventually dies, and Saba and his older brother Sandroare finally left truly motherless, like most children in fairy tales.

Almost two decades later, when Saba is 27 and Sandro 29, Irakli is drawn inexorably back to Tbilisi. Why? We don’t really know, but Vardiashvili conveys a sense that you can in fact go home again — and must. Irakli goes silent. Sandro follows and disappears, too. And this is where the story of “Hard by a Great Forest” really begins, as Saba sets out to find out what has happened to his father and brother.

— Ellen Akins, Star Tribune