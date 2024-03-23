Library Life: Week of March 24, 2024

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Silent Book Club: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, adults can drop in and read together in quiet camaraderie.

• Adult Reading Challenge: A springtime reading challenge is open for adults in March and April.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Teen Hang: At 5 p.m. Monday, grades seventh through 12th can play VR games. Registration required.

• Mammals and More: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, ages 4 and older can learn about mammals and more. Registration required.

<strong>Central Citizens Library District</strong>

• Library hours change to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

• The library will be closed March 29, 30 and April 1.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Save the Date: From 3-5 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays starting April 3 will be Workbasket Club (needlework, bring own supplies); on April 5 will be Bison or Buffalo? A free class by Midewin Tallgrass Prairie for kids pre-K through fifth; free Solar Eclipse glasses will be available April 8 while supplies last.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Lego Night: Meets at 6 p.m. Monday.

• Quilting 101: Meets from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Youth Storm Chasers Program: At 6 p.m. Monday, ages 8 and older can learn from Illinois Storm Chasers. Registration is required.

• Irena Sendler Portrayal: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Paddy Lynn will tell the story of a Polish social worker during WWII. Registration is required.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Pick of the Week: “Easter Basket Murder” by Leslie Meier, Lee Hollis and Barbara Ross.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Soul Collections: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, join to discuss “What’s Mine and Yours” by Naima Coster.

• Local Authors: See page B1 for information.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Writer’s Group: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, writers can share their work for feedback.

• Friends of the Library: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the meeting will discuss various ways to help the library. Volunteers sought.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• TAG Donation Drive: The Teen Advisory Group is collecting donations for River Valley Animal Rescue now through Friday.

• Pen to Paper: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, adults can share written work and receive feedback.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Calling on the Matchmaker” by Jody Hedlund; “The Juliet Code” by Pepper Basham; “Falling for Forever” by Katherine Robles.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544