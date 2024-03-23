Library Life: Week of March 24, 2024

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>
• Silent Book Club: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, adults can drop in and read together in quiet camaraderie.
• Adult Reading Challenge: A springtime reading challenge is open for adults in March and April.
<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>
• Teen Hang: At 5 p.m. Monday, grades seventh through 12th can play VR games. Registration required.
• Mammals and More: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, ages 4 and older can learn about mammals and more. Registration required.
<strong>Central Citizens Library District</strong>
• Library hours change to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
• The library will be closed March 29, 30 and April 1.
<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>
• Save the Date: From 3-5 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays starting April 3 will be Workbasket Club (needlework, bring own supplies); on April 5 will be Bison or Buffalo? A free class by Midewin Tallgrass Prairie for kids pre-K through fifth; free Solar Eclipse glasses will be available April 8 while supplies last.
<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>
• Lego Night: Meets at 6 p.m. Monday.
• Quilting 101: Meets from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>
• Youth Storm Chasers Program: At 6 p.m. Monday, ages 8 and older can learn from Illinois Storm Chasers. Registration is required.
• Irena Sendler Portrayal: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Paddy Lynn will tell the story of a Polish social worker during WWII. Registration is required.
<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>
• Pick of the Week: “Easter Basket Murder” by Leslie Meier, Lee Hollis and Barbara Ross.
<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>
• Soul Collections: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, join to discuss “What’s Mine and Yours” by Naima Coster.
• Local Authors: See page B1 for information.
<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>
• Writer’s Group: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, writers can share their work for feedback.
• Friends of the Library: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the meeting will discuss various ways to help the library. Volunteers sought.
<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>
• TAG Donation Drive: The Teen Advisory Group is collecting donations for River Valley Animal Rescue now through Friday.
• Pen to Paper: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, adults can share written work and receive feedback.
<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>
• New Releases: “Calling on the Matchmaker” by Jody Hedlund; “The Juliet Code” by Pepper Basham; “Falling for Forever” by Katherine Robles.
<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727
<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245
<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800
<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069
<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581
<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187
<strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522
<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047
<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564
<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696
<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323
<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609
<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234
<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544