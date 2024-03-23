Illinois Chapter of Singles in Agriculture hosting weekend field trip in Kankakee County

The Illinois Chapter of Singles in Agriculture is hosting an event exploring Kankakee County. The event runs April 18-21.

Starting at 5 p.m. April 18 will be registration and check in at the Comfort Inn & Suites in Bradley. Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. at Cracker Barrel.

On April 19, participants will carpool to Van Drunen Farms (9:30 a.m.), Schoeffner Farm Museum (11 a.m.) and Locavore Farm (4:30 p.m.).

On April 20, carpools will leave at 9 a.m. to go to Connect Roasters (9:30 a.m.), Thrive Mushrooms (11 a.m.) and BrickStone Brewery (12:45 p.m.).

The event will conclude April 21.

For more information, go to singlesinagriculture.org. To register, call Sandy at 708-534-8698 or Linda at 815-953-8849. The deadline to register is April 6.