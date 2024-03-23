HOSEK: Longwood is a ghostly masterpiece of the Antebellum South

It was called Nutt’s Folly.

At the end of a long, narrow tree-lined lane, around a tight curve, on a day of almost unbearable heat, we were not prepared for the lavish, Byzantium-influenced villa awaiting us at the top of the hill. Set amid a forest of trees dripping heavily with Spanish moss, it is the largest octagonal home in America.

In the pre-Civil War South, it wasn’t enough to simply construct a home. The exceptionally wealthy sought to out-build their peers and create massive homes of distinctive quality.

King Cotton provided the resources, and a certain amount of hubris helped to create some of the largest and finest homes the nation ever had seen.

Haller Nutt named his opulent mansion Longwood, and it is a story of the Antebellum South, abundant wealth and crushed dreams.

<strong>Haller Nutt’s vision</strong>

Though few of these plantation monoliths survived, the picturesque city of Natchez, Miss., is a unique open-air museum of historical architecture. Sitting high on a bluff overlooking the Mississippi River, it is a city long known for its historical preservation with 118 properties and districts listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including 13 National Historic Landmarks. Longwood mansion may well have the most unique and colorful history.

Haller Nutt was a well-educated, second-generation physician and plantation owner who resided with his wife and eight children in Natchez in the mid-19th century.

The son of Dr. Rushton Nutt, who had developed a blight-resistant cotton, Haller benefited greatly from the resulting wealth gained by his father. Inheriting several plantations and personally adding to the expansive holdings, Mr. Nutt’s wealth was estimated to be $3 million in 1860 America. The Nutts wanted a home that befitted both their wealth and societal status.

They sought out Samuel Sloan, a noted architect of Philadelphia to create their mansion. Embracing the Oriental Revival style popular at the time, Haller and Julia chose an octagonal floor plan that was to eventually rise six stories, encompass about 30,000 square feet and be topped by a Byzantium-styled, onion-top dome capped with a 24-foot finial. A central rotunda opened to all six stories above. Thirty-two rooms were planned for the home with each having its own entrance onto a surrounding balcony.

<strong>The Civil War interrupts a dream</strong>

As we walked across the sloping grounds toward the massive brick edifice, I had difficulty accepting the visage before us that seemed more at home in a Moroccan desert and not on a verdant hillside in a sleepy little town in Mississippi.

Our eyes immediately were drawn to a vast, 16-sided, white-washed cupola which is surmounted by the large, ruby-red, “Moorish” dome. Its scale is immense and dominates the skyline.

The brick shell was completed in 1861 with its grand exterior just hinting at the magnificence planned for the interior. The first floor or basement, as it is referred to in the south, had just been roughed out when Fort Sumter was bombarded and the Civil War was declared.

Architect Sloan’s craftsmen, all northerners, promptly packed their belongings and headed home. A crestfallen Nutt hurriedly completed the basement with a few local laborers and slaves. Believing the war soon would be over, he moved his family into these rooms to live until he could resume building.

As we entered the completed basement area of Longwood with its grand furnishings and impressive rooms, I had to remind myself this was originally designed to be just one of six floors. Even in their reduced state, the Nutts managed an elegant presence.

The lower floor provides more than 10,000 square feet of living space. The rooms are expansive, averaging 500 square feet each. The furnishings are original or period pieces that reflect the wealth cotton and its dark history had provided. Large, elegantly upholstered rosewood settees and fan chairs furnish the main room.

The dining room is equipped with a solid wood “shoo fly” fan that would have been manned by a slave, which made dining more comfortable. The master bedroom has an oversized walnut canopied bed. Its marble fireplace is flanked by the portraits of Haller and Julia, showing a handsome couple in their prime.

<strong>The unfinished reality</strong>

But the telling story was revealed as we ascended the stairwell to the upper floors.

Wandering around the upper level and its raw, unfinished state of construction it was easy to imagine the northern workers dropping everything upon news of the war.

Unplastered brickwork, naked scaffolding, unfinished woodwork and floors greeted us as though we were stepping onto a construction site. And we were; nail barrels, brick hoppers and mixing troughs lay in corners as they were left more than 160 years ago. Packing crates, including one that encased the family piano located in the parlor, lie covered in a century-and-a-half’s worth of dust. It was in direct contrast to the living quarters.

However, we also could see the workmanship and creative forces that went into this grand design. Pocket windows that slid into the walls, meticulously laid brickwork involving more than a million bricks, all of which were made on the premises by slaves.

Stepping onto the balcony, we were greeted by elaborately carved paired columns on pedestals with decorative railings between the pedestals.

Then, there was the central chimney-like rotunda that extends up the entire height of the home to the cupola and its supporting clerestory. This remarkable architectural feature also had its practical side. Its design was intended to funnel warm air up toward the top of the cupola, creating an updraft that escaped through windows high in the building, thus drawing fresh air into the lower floors.

My overall reaction was, “Wouldn’t it be wonderful if someone could finish this magnificent vision?” But Longwood’s unfinished state is its splendor.

Afterward, we strolled the grounds of Longwood, which, aside from the lavish home, include a carriage house and the servants’ quarters, where the family briefly lived during the initial construction of their home and the family cemetery.

<strong>Broken-hearted</strong>

The Civil War ruined Dr. Nutt, with both the Union and Confederate forces devastating his expansive holdings. By 1864, he was a broken man, dying of pneumonia in his fragmented home, although some claim it was of a broken heart over the lost dream of his magnificent Longwood.

Julia Nutt lived on with her children in their basement home, never able to complete the dream. They managed to eke out a living from what remained of their vast holdings. She eventually died in 1897 and was buried on the property alongside her husband. Nutt descendants continued to live in and own Longwood, as it stood, until 1968. At present, it is maintained by the Natchez Pilgrimage Garden Club.

Though Longwood was occupied by the Nutt family until 1968, many claim the Nutts never left. According to reports, Haller, Julia and their children still haunt the home. Witnesses have reported seeing Julia on the staircase, and Haller has been spotted in the garden area.

We did not encounter the Nutts, but the incomplete grandeur and dust-layered images of a dead lifestyle did leave us with a haunting vision.

Longwood is located at 140 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, Miss., and is open daily, except Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

• <a href="https://natchezpilgrimage.com/year-round/longwood-circa-1860-1861" target="_blank">natchezpilgrimage.com/year-round/longwood-circa-1860-1861</a>

• <a href="https://visitnatchez.org" target="_blank">visitnatchez.org</a>