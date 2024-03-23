Adoptable Pets of the Month: Area shelters share animal friends seeking homes

With the number of animal rescues and shelters between Kankakee and Iroquois counties, there is no shortage of animals in need of good homes. This inspired the Daily Journal to begin Adoptable Pets of the Month, where area rescues share an animal resident in their care seeking a home.

<strong>1 Niki at Gayle’s Rescue</strong>

Niki is a 1½-year-old shorthair tabby and white female cat. She is affectionate, a little shy and is looking for a very calm home.

All veterinary work is complete (Niki is spayed), and her adoption fee is $120. Call 815-685-0319 for more information.

<strong>2 Alice at Iroquois County Animal Rescue</strong>

Alice is a 6-year-old German Shepherd mix breed who is completely housebroken. Alice walks nicely on a leash and is clean in her kennel. She doesn’t chew or dig, and she responds to her name when called.

“Alice is a very obedient dog and would be perfect for an older person who is looking for a well-trained, easy dog,” said ICARe President Margaret Fox.

Alice does need to be the only pet in the home. If you would like to meet Alice, message Iroquois County Animal Rescue’s Facebook page, email <a href="https://www.iroquoiscountyanimalrescue.com" target="_blank">iroquoiscountyanimalrescue.com</a>, or call 815-429-4028.

<strong>3 Kaley at Kankakee County Animal Control</strong>

Kaley is a 1-year-old spayed female pit-type who came to Animal Control as a stray in December. Kaley is a cuddle bug who loves attention and plays well by herself. She is on the smaller side at about 40 pounds. She knows to sit on command.

The adoption fee is $150, and that includes the spay/neuter, microchip, rabies vaccine and rabies tag. Call 815-937-2949 for more information.

<strong>4 Skye at Kankakee County Humane Foundation</strong>

Sweet Skye is 5 years old, a female and is a terrier/pit mix. Skye is friendly with other dogs.

“Skye is a lover of people more than anything in the entire world,” said Abby Smith, of KCHF.

“When you get Skye’s attention, she is more than happy to smile and show you her teefs as she wiggles her whole body over to you. She also can’t hear a single thing you say because she’s deaf!”

Skye’s best future home would be either with a fairly active family that will take her on an occasional adventure, or one with a fenced yard where she can let her silly puppy-self shine.

Her adoption fee is $300. Apply to adopt this special, sweet girl at <a href="https://www.k3chf.org/adoptionapplicaiton" target="_blank">k3chf.org/adoptionapplicaiton</a>, email <a href="mailto:kchfpresident@gmail.com" target="_blank">kchfpresident@gmail.com</a>, or send a Facebook message to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/K3CHF" target="_blank">facebook.com/K3CHF</a>.

<strong>5 Elsa at New Beginnings for Cats</strong>

Elsa is a 9-year-old female DSH-Tortie who was adopted out from NB4C shelter at the age of 5 months. Unfortunately, through no fault of her own, she was surrendered to a shelter up north. Thanks to having her microchipped, she was returned to New Beginnings. Elsa’s dream is to find a second chance of having her fur-ever home.

“Elsa is loving, friendly and sweet, loves cuddle time and belly rubs. She is not the typical tortie with tortitude. She is like a cuddly teddy bear,” said New Beginnings Adoption Coordinator Beth Palumbo. “Elsa would make the perfect companion for humans of all ages.”

Her adoption fee is $60, which includes all vaccinations, microchip, three-year rabies and spay. For further information or adoption, contact Palumbo at 815-325-9129. If no answer, leave a message, and Beth will get back to you.

“And thank you in advance for considering adoption,” Palumbo said.

<strong>6 Stella at Perfect Paws Animal Rescue</strong>

Stella is a 10-year-old, 120-pound female German Shepard and a two-year resident of Perfect Paws Animal Rescue.

“She is a wonderful dog with lots of love to give,” said Kirstie Knaeble, of Perfect Paws.

Stella may be a bit older, but she has the spunk of a much younger girl. She loves to play ball, fetch, tug-of-war, go for walks, watch Adam Sandler movies and eat snacks. She also knows most basic commands and has really good manners with new people. She also is housebroken.

Stella will not do well with other dogs or cats in the home but doesn’t mind human companions at all.

Her adoption fee is $200. Stella has been spayed, microchipped and dewormed and is up to date on rabies, distemper and Bordetella vaccines and flea, tick and heartworm prevention. She also has been heartworm tested and is negative.

All dogs will leave with a new martingale collar and a leash; two weeks’ worth of food; a 60-day supply of flea, tick and heartworm prevention; treats; blanket; and their favorite toy.

Apply online at <a href="https://www.perfectpawsanimalrescue.org" target="_blank">perfectpawsanimalrescue.org</a>.

<strong>7 Blue at River Valley Animal Rescue</strong>

Blue is an 8-year-old male Pitbull mix, currently weighing 48 pounds.

“Blue is such a handsome guy, and he is the sweetest, gentlest guy you will ever meet,” RVAR said in an email. “He is just the best boy ever.”

Blue is described as “laid back” and he is housetrained. His adoption fee is $400, which includes neuter, all vaccinations, microchip, deworming, heartworm test and first 40 days of flea and tick preventative.

For more information or to apply to adopt Blue, go to <a href="https://www.rivervalleyanimalrescue.org" target="_blank">rivervalleyanimalrescue.org</a>.

<strong>8 Prince at Sunrise Center Animal Rescue/Hexies</strong>

Prince is a 2-year-old male Domestic Shorthair. According to Hexies, he’s “extremely affectionate and playful with people,” and he is litter trained.

“Prince is a real charmer, gorgeous, quiet, loves to be around people and is also well-behaved and comfortable being home alone while owners are at work or school,” said Ann Moody, of Hexies. “[He] does not like other cats or dogs.”

The adoption fee is $125, which includes neutering, microchipping and vaccinates.

Prince has been at the rescue for more than a year waiting for his forever home. He is a good and sweet boy but will need to be an only pet.

For more information or to adopt, contact shelter director Karen Hemza at 815-482-4486 or <a href="mailto:sunriseadoptionteam@gmail.com" target="_blank">sunriseadoptionteam@gmail.com</a>.