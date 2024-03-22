'Seussical' to complete KVTA's 2023-24 season

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association has announced the final show of its 2023-24 season, “Seussical.” Now one of the most performed shows in America, “Seussical” is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza that lovingly brings to life favorite Dr. Seuss characters.

These include Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie La Bird and a little boy with a big imagination — Jojo. The colorful characters transport the audience from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos. The Cat in the Hat (played by Jarrid Norden, of Kankakee) tells the story of Horton (played by Tyler McMahon, of Bradley), an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo (played by Emma Froeschle, of Manteno), a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many “thinks.”

Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird (played by Aisa Rogers, of Bourbonnais).

Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz (played by McKenzey Testerman, of Manteno) never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

KVTA’s “Seussical” also showcases the talents of Bruce Heyen and Sara Marion, both of Bourbonnais, as Mr. and Mrs. Mayor; Jordyn Clark, of Ashkum, as the Sour Kangaroo, with Hannah Fish and London Schore, both of Bourbonnais, as Roo 1 and 2; Dana James, of Kankakee, as General Schmitz; Dalton Sala, of Peotone, as the Grinch; Aliza Zwirkoski, of Manteno, as Cindy Lou Who; Ashton Lamont, of Bourbonnais, as Max the Dog; and Zoey Christensen, of Kankakee, and Daniel Marion, of Bourbonnais, as Thing 1 and 2.

Mayzie’s Bird Girls include Angel Mirkov, of Bradley; Aubrey LaLuna and Rachel Tobey-Barrows, of Kankakee; Abby Purcell and Olivia Zwirkoski, of Manteno; and Colby Ogibovic, of Momence. The Wickershams will be played by Caspian Colbert, of Bradley; Hunter Lockhart, of Braidwood; Kane Rushing and Grant Sparenberg, of Kankakee; Paul Bishir, of Momence; and Lamari Brock, of Park Forest.

The Who Adults are portrayed by Scott Christensen, Caitlin Fletcher, Ben Keller, Stacy Kothe, and Tracy Toepfer, all of Bourbonnais; Sandra Gray and Michaela Richey, of Kankakee; Isabella Schnitzler and Adam Zwirkoski, of Manteno; Crystal Phillips-Pierce, of Olympia Fields; Richelle Prokop, of Peotone; and Maria Mendez and Nick Troendle, of St. Anne.

Rounding out the cast will be the ensemble, who will play various roles, including Circus Performers, Hunches, Hunters, Fish and more. The ensemble features William Keller, Kaitlyn Kenney, Kylee Kothe, Mary Alice Kunz, Avery Lamont, Macelyn Longtin, Kara Settle, Lucy Toepfer and Alayna Valdivia, of Bourbonnais; Geselle Fuentes, Abigail James, Brooklynn McGill and Khya Rushing, of Kankakee; Amelia Nugent, Cole Pilbeam and Elliana Zwirkoski, of Manteno; Lilly Adkins and Mackenzie Leveque, of Momence; Cruz Pierce, of Olympia Fields; and Aidan Troendle, Anneliese Troendle and Balian Troendle, of St. Anne.

Director Paula Sutter, assistant director Beth Sutter, vocal director Ben Kunz, and choreographer Lily Verhoff will offer four opportunities to see this delightful extravaganza at the Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee. The performances take place at 7 p.m. April 20 and 27; and at 2 p.m. April 21 and 28.

Tickets are available online at KVTA.org or by calling the box office at 815-935-8510.