Pet of the Weekend: March 16, 2024

Name: Charly

Age: About 40

My People and Place of Residence: Terri Girot, of Bourbonnais.

A Little Bit About Me: Terri rescued Charly from a pet shop in Philadelphia in 1987. He was thin and stuffed into a small cage. He had been imported from South America as an adult bird. Within six months, he was talking and very healthy.

Favorite Treat: Sugar snap peas.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Actually, he can talk and his favorite thing to say whenever Terri leaves the house is, “Goodbye, I’ll be back!”