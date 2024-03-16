Library Life: Week of March 17, 2024

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Movie Club: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, join to discuss the movie of the month. Watch the movie at home ahead of time; contact the library for the title.

• Local Author Signing: From 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, meet Mark McCalleb, author of “Social Distance.”

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Lucky Story and Snack: Grades first through sixth will gather at 4:30 p.m. March 18 for a St. Patrick’s Day-themed story and snack.

• Creative Writing Group: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, writers 18 and older can join to share work and give feedback.

<strong>Central Citizens Library District</strong>

• Art Workshop: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, grades third and fourth will focus on oil pastels. Call to register.

• Book Social Club: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, discuss “Spellbreaker” by Charlie N. Holmberg.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Quilting 101: Meets from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

• Trivia Night: Play at 6 p.m. Thursday.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Cook the Book: Cookbook meets potluck at 6 p.m. Tuesday while discussing “Dinner’s Ready: The Pioneer Woman.” Call to register.

• Candle Making Class: From 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, adults can make a candle with Farm to Wick. The cost is $15, and registration is required.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: Meet at 10 a.m. Monday to discuss “The Grapes of Wrath” by John Steinbeck.

• There are treat-filled Easter eggs hidden among the shelves. Stop in to hunt.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Meditation Series: At 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays in March, explore different techniques in meditation.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Fueling Your Body: At 6:30 p.m. March 19 will be a presentation on nutrition and health.

• Comfy Movie Time: At 11 a.m. March 23, enjoy a screening of “My Neighbor Totoro.”

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Book Bingo: At 3 p.m. Monday, play games of bingo for the chance to win books.

• Not Your Mother’s Book Club: At 6 p.m. Thursday, join to discuss “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Swamp Spies” by Jana Deleon; “Sharing Too Much” by Richard Paul Evans; “When Hattie Finds Love” (large print) by Amy Lillard.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544