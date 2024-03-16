A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The thing about spring

We made it to extra daylight and are almost at the finish line of winter. Tuesday marks the first day of spring, the Spring Equinox, and I for one am welcoming the season with open arms.

While I love the fun that summer brings and the changes of the leaves in fall (and, OK, even the first crisp snowfall of winter), spring is my favorite time of year because of the hope that comes with it. In Illinois, it’s possible that hope could still come with a few inches of snow because Mother Nature doesn’t care about the calendar, but it’s still the light at the end of the chilly, dark tunnel.

We’ve already had a few nice, albeit windy, days and an opportunity to drive with the window down is one that I’ll always take. Seeing the color slowly return to trees and plants is like Vitamin D for the soul.

Speaking of color, I find the pastels of spring clothing and decor to be very relaxing.

Alright, I think I’ve waxed enough poetic on the topic — let’s see what some other folks have to say about spring.

After posting “what’s your favorite thing about springtime?” to my Instagram story, friends and readers shared their thoughts.

• The green and flowers blooming. Birds chirping.

• Seeing the buds on the trees and the freshly cut grass.

• My kiddos’ spring sports! Love watching them play.

• The air smells good.

• All you need is a light jacket!

• Seeing all the nature come back after winter! New growth on plants, migrating birds, etc.

• The birdies coming out again! They’re so cute playing in puddles.

• Windows open, flowers in bloom, no more winter doom!

• The sense of new beginnings — like anything is possible.

• Daylight Saving bringing sunshine and hope.

• The birds coming back. Love bird songs.

• Cracking open the screen door in the morning for the cat and hearing the birds as I get ready.

• The nice, cool weather.

• The start of baseball season.

Though some noted not being thrilled about the return of seasonal allergies and the responsibility of mowing the lawn, feedback to spring was overwhelmingly positive.

So as I welcome back spring, I send hope that it treats you well.