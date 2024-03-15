Cruise nights driving into St. Anne starting in April

Starting in April and running the second Thursday of the month through September will be St. Anne Cruise Night at the corner of Chicago Avenue and Grant Street.

The events run from 6-9 p.m. and each night will feature a chance for prizes. The first event will be April 11.

The cruise nights are run by Zach and Nicole DuFrain with permission from the mayor and the village of St. Anne.

“At the event we run a 50/50 raffle with second chance prizes, and all the proceeds get donated to local charities as well as a Hot Wheels giveaway for kids under 12,” Zach DuFrain said. “Our events are 100% funded by sponsorships from local businesses and donations from individuals.”

For more information and a list of sponsors, search St. Anne Cruise Night on Facebook.