Community Calendar: March 13-19

<strong>March 14</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Kultivators monthly meeting</strong>

Those looking to get their yards ready for spring are invited to join the Kankakee Kultivators during the group’s monthly meeting. At 1 p.m. in the third-floor meeting room of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, Nancy Addison will be the guest speaker presenting on pruning and shrub care. The Kankakee Kultivators is a local garden club that promotes the beautification of its community. The group organizes annual garden walks, gives gardening advice, hosts guest speakers and more.

<strong>Exhibit opening at museum</strong>

From March 14 to 28, local artist Alan Byron Hampshire will be showing an art exhibit at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. Hampshire, who specializes in watercolor paintings, titled the show “The Village Idiot Van Gogh presents His Big Dawg Daze in the Hood.” Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

<strong>ECDA Community Conversation</strong>

At 6 p.m. at Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, attendees are welcome to share thoughts and concerns about their neighborhoods. During the event, attendees can learn more about the Economic & Community Development Agency. Light refreshments will be served.

<strong>March 15</strong>

<strong>Mental Health Network’s roundtable</strong>

From 8:30-9:30 a.m. in Riverside Medical Center’s dining room, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee, the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County will host its monthly roundtable. This month is on the subject of “What I Wish People Knew About Eating Disorders” and will be presented by Emily LaVoie, certified eating psychology coach.

<strong>March 16</strong>

<strong>Bradley Lions Club breakfast/fundraiser</strong>

From 7:30-11 a.m. at Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley, the Bradley Lions Club will host a pancake breakfast. Proceeds will benefit Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School sophomore Alexis McCullough’s Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout Service Project to establish a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument to be installed in Bourbonnais’ Marcotte Park.

The cost is $8 per person. Children 5 and younger are free. Free delivery on orders of five or more.

<strong>30th annual Herscher Swing & Sing</strong>

The Herscher Music Department and Herscher Music Boosters will host the 30th annual Swing & Sing Competition, an all-day event that begins at 8 a.m. at Herscher High School, 501 N. Main St., Herscher. This event showcases elite show choirs and jazz bands from across Illinois and surrounding states. The price of admission is $20.

<strong>Affordable Vaccine Clinic</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at River Valley Animal Rescue, 3960 N. Vincennes Trail, Momence, Spay Illinois will host an affordable vaccine clinic with free microchips and a range of vaccinations. Spay Illinois will offer a range of vaccinations crucial for pet well-being, including rabies, distemper, and more. The clinic will include free microchips too! Pet owners attending the clinic can take advantage of a special offer of 50% off Interceptor Plus and Credilio for flea and tick prevention while supplies last.

To further support the community, individuals with pets that are already spayed or neutered and are recipients of LINK will receive an extra incentive — a 40% discount on top of already low prices. (Must provide LINK card).

<strong>» Appointments: 630-961-8000</strong>

<strong>KAL’s quilt event at museum</strong>

March 16 is National Quilt Day and the Kankakee Art League is ready to celebrate. From 1-4 p.m. at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, KAL will present an afternoon program all about quilts. At 1:30 p.m. Kathy Treece will give a presentation on her quilting history, creativity and design. Also on display will be paintings by Mable Hartman and other art league members. The event is free and open to art fans. There will be refreshments.

<strong>March 16-17</strong>

<strong>KVTA’s ‘Finding Nemo JR’</strong>

At 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and at 7 p.m. Saturday, Kankakee Valley Theatre Association’s youth group will perform “Finding Nemo Jr.” Performances will be held at the Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://www.kvta.org/findingnemo" target="_blank">kvta.org/findingnemo</a></strong>

<strong>March 17</strong>

<strong>Craft & Maker Market</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kankakee County Fairgrounds, 213 W. 400S Road, Kankakee, there will be local vendors and crafters at this rustic vintage fair. The entry cost is $2. For more information, go to theredbirdmarket.com.

<strong>Bingo at Bradley American Legion</strong>

At 1 p.m. at 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley, Sunday Funday Bingo is open to ages 13 and older. The cost is $10 for two cards and $3 for each additional card. There are 10 regular games for prizes and three special games for cash prizes.

<strong>Art of Storytelling</strong>

At 7 p.m. at River Rock Pub & Beer Garden, 5986 E. Route 17, Kankakee, bring talent to this variety showcase of creatives from the Kankakee River Valley: spoken word, vocal, instrumental, performance art, visual art, comedy and more. The event will run until everyone has a turn. Veteran participants and first timers are all invited to join.

<strong>March 18</strong>

<strong>Let’s Kickoff Relay 2024</strong>

The Relay For Life of Kankakee County’s kick-off event, presented by Riverside Healthcare and Riverside Cancer Institute, will run from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center, 700 Main St., NW. Attendees will be able to register for the event, pick up team captain/member information, purchase luminaria bags, pick up ACS mission information and more. There will be a chance to win prizes, hear about sponsorship and volunteer opportunities. Light refreshments will be served.

<strong>» RSVP: <a href="mailto:michelle.pruitt@cancer.org" target="_blank">michelle.pruitt@cancer.org</a> no later than March 14</strong>

<strong>March 19</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Art League meeting</strong>

The Kankakee Art League will have a business meeting at 9:30 a.m. followed by a still life workshop set up by John Wade. Art materials are each person’s choice. Bring a sack lunch if desired, and some refreshments will be provided. Guests are welcome.

The meeting and workshop will be held at the Lisieux Pastoral Center, 381 St. Joseph Ave. Kankakee.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:artkal77@yahoo.com" target="_blank">artkal77@yahoo.com</a></strong>

<strong>March 20</strong>

<strong>Monthly TRIAD meeting</strong>

TRIAD’s first meeting at the YMCA, 1075 Kennedy Drive, Kankakee, is set for 9:30-11 a.m. The meetings happen on the third Wednesday of the month and include a presentation geared toward Kankakee County seniors. The goal of TRIAD is to implement crime prevention, education and volunteer programs for senior citizens. Meetings are free to attend and are open to all Kankakee County senior citizens and caregivers. Snacks and beverages are provided and there are opportunities to win prizes.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/seniors" target="_blank">k3sao.com/seniors</a>; 815-936-5854</strong>

<strong>March 26 (RSVP by March 15)</strong>

<strong>River Edge Redevelopment Zone info session</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon at The Majestic, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, the city of Kankakee in conjunction with Downtown Kankakee, Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce, The Currents of Kankakee, Illinois DCEO and Senator Patrick Joyce will host an information session on the River Edge Redevelopment Zone.

<strong>» RSVP by March 15: <a href="https://www.kankakeeRERZevent.eventbrite.com" target="_blank">kankakeeRERZevent.eventbrite.com</a></strong>