REEL TALK: 'American Dreamer' a story of love, loss and hope

The quintessential American Dream … we all want it, yet most of us don’t attain it. “American Dreamer” captures that elusive goal as it tells the story of Phil (Peter Dinklage), a professor at a small university where he lacks the respect of others as well as himself.

Barely making ends meet, he dreams of living in an estate, surrounded by beautiful women who adore him. We are taken into his dream world, but he soon finds a way to make that dream a reality.

Assisted by his childhood best friend, Dell (Matt Dillon), who is a successful Realtor, Phil cashes in everything he owns to buy a mansion at a bargain basement price. The real estate contract he signs has a few catches, and this is what makes the story one of love, loss and hope.

Phil is an everyday guy who never seems to catch a break. Much of what he reaps is exactly what he has sown, and Dell takes every opportunity to remind him of that.

We trudge through Phil’s day-to-day with him and somehow connect with him as he dreams of a better life. Moving into his new abode, he lives in the guest quarters with the Madame of the home, Astrid (Shirley MacLaine), residing in the luxurious main house.

Upon her death, the deed will go to Phil, but she certainly seems healthy as a horse. Their relationship is an antagonistic one, which lends to ridiculously funny situations, but also one that is touchingly believable. And as events unfold, we see Phil grow — a coming-of-age movie, if you will.

This is an all-star cast, and Dinklage with MacLaine is priceless. Both relish in the story and their characters as they find authenticity and believability in the message within: Life is short, and we need to make the most of every day. Do something. Do something meaningful and cherish those around us.

Dinklage creates a dower and downtrodden man who finds a way to make various rather sad situations funny with his comedic timing and physicality. Embracing the man Phil has become, Dinklage gives him depth and layers, which brings him to life.

Every interaction he has with the other characters adds yet another level to his persona, and we feel we get to know this man. We also see every level isn’t exactly a positive one, but that’s the reality of life.

MacLaine is a treasure, as she, too, embodies her eccentric character of Astrid. She portrays Astrid as tough as nails but is looking in the rear-view mirror of life, preparing for an ending to what she knows.

No one can give us a performance as rich as MacLaine as she uses her decades of acting skills to steal every scene. And Dillon, Danny Glover and Danny Pudi deliver their signature styles to their roles, finding a balance with Dinklage that is unparalleled.

With a meaningful script, imagination and a cast of seasoned actors, the pacing of the story never sputters or stalls as we await the inevitable ending. Bring out the tissues.

“American Dreamer” is one of those under-the-radar movies you’ll be glad you knew about. It’s full of heart and hope and reminds us of what is important in life all while making you laugh and even shed a few tears.

Reel Talk rating: 3½ stars

“American Dreamer” is now streaming on Amazon Prime.