New on the bookshelf: March 9, 2024

<strong>‘Hilarious’ and ‘wrenching’ novel depicts a hapless father, son</strong>

David Rizzo, who owns a gun shop in a forlorn Phoenix strip mall, senses that his wheel of fortune, long stuck in the “down” position, is spinning upward, toward resurrection.

It’s 2014. He’s heading to fetch Nick, his 30-year-old son, from the hospital, where he survived a heroin overdose.

Divorced and desperate at 59, David had been about to sign away his failing business. Now he exults at the prospect of employing his estranged son and saving Rizzo’s Firearms from bankruptcy. Present circumstance aside, “there was no need to worry because, the last time Rizzo checked, this was still America, and in America there would always be hope.”

Battling hope in “Last Acts” are such other 21st-century American traits as mass shootings, economic uncertainty, a life-snuffing opioid epidemic, religious intolerance, racial inequity and impossibly polarized politics: The Rizzo pere et fils won’t have an easy path to wealth and happiness. Oh, hell, no.

There is so much grim humor in Sammartino’s debut novel, such a keen eye for the details of rage and heartbreak, such empathy for humiliation, that we enjoy the ride, wincing and laughing along the way.

— Claude Peck, Star Tribune

<strong>James Lee Burke takes a wider view of crime</strong>

James Lee Burke is acclaimed as a crime fiction writer, and one of the best at that. Over the more than five decades that he has been publishing books, he has taken a wider view of crime — his characters seek not just to solve a murder or stop a thief, but to understand the nature of evil, often at their own peril.

That quest animates his new book, “Harbor Lights,” a collection of seven short stories and a novella. His 40th novel, “Flags on the Bayou,” which was just named a finalist for the 2023 best novel Edgar Award by the Mystery Writers of America, was set in Louisiana during the Civil War. This book roams across historical eras in the American South and West and brims with the rich, lyrical prose that is one of his trademarks.

Burke’s best-known characters, Louisiana detective Dave Robicheaux and his comrade in arms Clete Purcel, don’t appear this time around. But fans will get a hearty helping of the pair in his next novel, “Clete,” which will be published in June.

“Harbor Lights” does feature some of the characters Burke’s readers know from other books.

— Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times

<strong>Formerly enslaved people forced to build own 1900s asylum</strong>

When the first patients — 12 of them — arrived at Maryland’s Hospital for the Negro Insane in 1911, the asylum had yet to be built.

“It would be the first and only asylum in the state, and likely the nation, to force its patients to build their own hospital from the ground up,” Antonia Hylton writes in “Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum.” In it, the Peabody- and Emmy-winning journalist traces the nearly 100-year history of the notorious facility later renamed Crownsville State Hospital.

Its construction was in response to a 1906 Maryland State Lunacy Commission report, primarily based on the spurious post-Civil War belief that Black Americans suffered mental illness not from the trauma of enslavement but because they didn’t know how to handle freedom: “The progress of the negro from slavery has been attended with a very marked increase of insanity.” Something must be done, the all-white commission decided, but Maryland, being “too much of a Southern state,” wouldn’t countenance the mixing of races. A separate facility was needed, and it had to be built cheaply.

Hylton unearths harrowing details of what it meant to be committed — more like sentenced — to Crownsville.

— Maren Longbella, Star Tribune