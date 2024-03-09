Library Life: Week of March 10, 2024

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Little Learners Playtime: At 10 a.m. Thursday, children up to 30 months can enjoy socialization and activities.

• Board Game Break Out: Register for a 45-minute slot March 16 as ages 12 and older can participate in a board game-themed escape room.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Gentle Chair Yoga: At 2 p.m. Monday, ages 55 and older can do a low-impact exercise.

• Crafternoon: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, ages 18 and older can make a St. Patrick’s Day brooch.

<strong>Central Citizens Library District</strong>

• Middle School Art Workshop: From 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, grades fifth through eighth will work with oil pastels. Call to register.

• Drop-In Craft: Make a St. Patrick’s Day door hanger while supplies last.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: Meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

• Dungeons & Dragons: Play the game from noon to 4 p.m. March 16.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Teen Anime Club: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, teens can socialize while enjoying Japanese Anime and Manga. Registration required.

• Senior Safety Mornings: At 10 a.m. Thursday, ages 60 and older can learn about kitchen and cooking safety with the Braidwood Fire Department. Registration required.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: Prepare for the March book club by reading “The Grapes of Wrath” by John Steinbeck. The club will meet at 10 a.m. March 25.

• There are treat-filled Easter eggs hidden among the shelves. Stop in to hunt.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Morning Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, join to discuss “The Only Woman in the Room” by Marie Benedict.

• Kankakee Kultivators: At 1 p.m., the garden club will have a presentation on pruning and shrub care with guest speaker Nancy Addison.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Stirring the Pot: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, foodies can join the cookbook book club.

• Storytime Puppet Theater: At 11 a.m. March 16, join for a puppet play and craft.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, join to discuss “Just the Nicest Couple” by Mary Kubica.

• Golden Gamers: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, learn a new board game or enjoy an old favorite.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Ghost Orchid” by Jonathan Kellerman; “Women” by Kristin Hannah; “Three Inch Teeth” by C.J. Box.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544