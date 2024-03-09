Shaw Local

Kankakee Kultivators' monthly meeting focusing on pruning, shrub care

By Daily Journal staff report

Those looking to get their yards ready for spring are invited to join the Kankakee Kultivators on Thursday during the group’s monthly meeting.

At 1 p.m. Thursday in the third-floor meeting room of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, Nancy Addison will be the guest speaker presenting on pruning and shrub care.

The Kankakee Kultivators is a local garden club that promotes the beautification of its community. The group organizes annual garden walks, gives gardening advice, hosts guest speakers and more.