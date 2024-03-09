A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A cat's adventure

A rock-hard bagel and a miniature Elsa figurine.

These were the items that turned up when our cat, Beach, found his way into our attic and had the adventure of a lifetime.

It all happened two weeks ago: the Monday that saw sunshine and temperatures in the 60s, prompting many to open their windows for fresh air. Our house was among the window-openers, and the cats were in heaven lying on the sills.

I was in the office, and Keegan was working from home. He opened my home office window and, later, noticed while walking by the door to the attic (which is inside my office) was ajar.

Because this door is never opened, he went to check the door and, unsurprisingly, found Beach walking up the stairs. Since the attic is unfinished, we keep the door closed to keep the animals out.

If you know anything about cats, you know they’re too curious for their own good and want what they can’t have.

Keegan got Beach to come down and shut the door. No harm done.

When I got home later, I was working a bit from my office. I heard Keegan say from the hallway there is a rip in the second-story window screen. He then blurted a statement not fit for print.

I blurted something similar at the same time when I looked out the office window and saw Beach walking in the backyard. I came to find Keegan’s exclamation came from his having seen from the now-ripped window screen that there was a mess of soffit dangling from the roof.

Quickly putting all these clues together, we realized Beach had snuck his way back into the attic, got into the floorboards, fell through the soffit, tried to break his fall on the window screen, and landed on the deck and was left to wander the backyard.

I immediately ran outside to bring Beach back in. Grateful that he seemed no worse for wear, I was doubly thankful that he didn’t jump the fence in his endeavors.

We soon determined having the windows open put pressure on the 100-plus-year-old attic door, opening it repeatedly without our knowledge.

The damage was minimal and was able to be fixed with the help of Keegan’s dad.

Beach was not happy to have to return to the house as he loves being outside (he doesn’t often go outside and never without supervision because of past brushes with danger). But I have never seen that cat look more content in my life after he settled back in from his adventure.

We still haven’t quite figured out how exactly he got into the floorboards, but he did manage to find Elsa and a bagel. What a journey.