Kankakee Area Macintosh Users Group meeting Monday for several demos

BRADLEY — Computer enthusiasts and those new to the keyboard are invited to Monday’s meeting of the Kankakee Area Macintosh Users Group for several new demonstrations.

Meeting from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley, demonstrations will include:

• Featured presenter Jack Goodwin will be speaking on the subject of computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing.

• A club member will give a demonstration of a new LED low-cost projector that one can use with a computer or a DVD player.

• There also will be a demonstration to help give people clues as to what kind of businesses they can run or start and how they can use their computer or computer devices to help them economically.

Founder Kris Mathers shared that this year is the group’s 40th anniversary. The meeting is free and open to the public, and anyone with questions can call Mathers at 815-472-4472.