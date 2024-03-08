Bourbonnais resident, business coach Kemp releases first book 'I See You'

Seeking a way in which to tell likeminded women they are seen, Bourbonnais resident and business coach Amy Kemp put pen to paper.

Developing the new book, “I See You,” Kemp has taken her expertise to create a guide for women to make more, have more and be more — without more work.

“I want every reader to feel as if she is in a one-on-one coaching session with me as she reads this book,” said Kemp, who shares three children — Avery, Anthony and Andrew — with husband Ryan.

Kemp — who graduated from Somonauk High School, attended Millikin University and obtained a master’s degree from Illinois State University — partook in a Q&A with the Journal and shared information about the new book.

<strong>What inspired you to write “I See You”? Is this your first book? (If so, do you plan to write more?)</strong>

For more than 20 years, the mission of my work has been the development and support of women. I did not want to write another book filled with quick tips and cliché strategies that most women already know. The women I wrote this book for don’t need a complete system overhaul, and they certainly don’t need to work harder or longer hours. They may need some updates to the way they think, but more than anything, they need to know that someone sees them ... someone sees <em>all</em> of them.

This <em>is</em> my first book, and right now, asking if I will write another one feels a bit like asking a woman with a newborn baby if she is going to have another child! Ha! I need some time to step into this new role of authorship, and I want to soak in every moment of the next couple of years with <em>this</em> book, nurturing it and helping its message spread. Ask me this question again in a few years and I might say yes!

<strong>When did you begin developing the concept?</strong>

While it has taken three years to write and publish the book, I realized that I have actually been writing it for over 20 years as I have worked with women in different capacities.

At some point, most women find themselves exhausted by the demands of their work and home responsibilities, yet longing for more income, influence and impact. They reach a crossroads, knowing they cannot work any more hours, yet they may not realize they are really dealing with deeply embedded unhealthy thought habits. This is the core message of the book: <em>You can’t outwork your thought habits.</em>

<strong>A review from author Barbara Huson said, “This book will deeply impact any woman who may be exhausted yet still yearns for more.” Does this describe a past version of yourself? How did you change that mindset?</strong>

Absolutely! I think most non-fiction are their own ideal readers. The book opens with a story about a conversation we had with our financial advisor, Tess Rowland. At the time of that pivotal conversation, our lives were filled to the brim with work responsibilities, kids’ activities and community commitments.

Yet, in order to achieve the financial goals that we had set for our family, we needed more income. I quickly came to the realization that the solution I was seeking would not come from working more hours. It couldn’t. There were no more hours in which to work! Something had to change inside of me. Before anything, I had to change the way I thought.

<strong>What does Amy Kemp Inc. do and how do you work with clients? When did you begin your own business?</strong>

I opened the doors to Amy Kemp, Inc. six years ago. I use an assessment tool and curriculum called the Habit Finder to work with clients in one-on-one engagements I call Empower, where we dive deeply into their habits of thinking in one-hour sessions.

I lead small groups of only women who live all around the United States through a four-month experience called Encounter, in which we identify and start to replace limiting habits of thinking together in biweekly lunch meetings. I also lead two in-person experiences, called Pause and Refresh, that are crafted to serve women in meaningful, unique ways. Last but not least, I teach two online webinars on a chosen topic each year — one in the fall and one in the spring.

<strong>What do you hope is the biggest thing that readers take away from your book?</strong>

If you want to grow and increase your levels of influence, impact and income, but you don’t have any more time or energy to give, know this: You can’t outwork your thought habits.

If you could, you would have done it already.

The next place you want to go personally or professionally requires that you dig deeper, not just travel farther. It requires that you show up differently, communicate with more clarity and confidence, and that you believe you are worth the level of influence and income these changes will create. It may ask that you work fewer hours (gasp) and that your work during those hours looks completely different than it has for the last stretch of your career. You cannot continue to do more of the same and expect a different result.

<em>You can’t outwork your thought habits.</em>

<strong>With March being Women’s History Month, how do you feel your book can inspire throughout the month and beyond?</strong>

Personal growth always precedes professional growth. When women invest in growing themselves, they win but so does our entire community and world. This book is a great starting point for women who are overwhelmed and exhausted but still craving more. I do see you (pun intended) and I wrote this book for you.

<strong>Where can people purchase the book/learn more about you?</strong>

You can find me at <a href="https://www.amykemp.com" target="_blank">amykemp.com</a> or on Instagram and Facebook at @amykempinc.

The book can be purchased through my website or anywhere you find books online.

Amy Kemp has several upcoming events scheduled in her area where attendees can learn more about the author and “I See You.”

• <strong>Friday, March 15</strong> — Book signing at the Bourbonnais Starbucks from 3-6 p.m.

• <strong>Tuesday, April 8</strong> — Author interview with JaHana Holloway and book signing at the Kankakee Public Library from 6-9 p.m.

• <strong>Friday, June 7</strong> — “I See You” book launch workshop at the Majestic in Kankakee from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is open to the public and available now at <a href="https://www.amykemp.com/events" target="_blank">amykemp.com/events</a>.