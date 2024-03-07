This weekend at the movies: March 8, 2024

<strong>‘Kung Fu Panda 4’</strong>

PG, 94 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/adventure.</em> Po must train a new warrior when he’s chosen to become the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace. However, when a powerful shape-shifting sorceress sets her eyes on his Staff of Wisdom, he suddenly realizes he’s going to need some help. Teaming up with a quick-witted corsac fox, Po soon discovers that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places. Starring Jack Black and Awkwafina.

<strong>‘Imaginary’</strong>

PG-13, 104 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/mystery.</em> Returning to her childhood home, a woman discovers the imaginary friend she left behind is very real and unhappy she abandoned him. Starring Taegan Burns and Matthew Soto.

<strong>‘Cabrini’</strong>

PG-13, 145 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> Arriving in New York City in 1889, Italian immigrant Francesca Cabrini is greeted by disease, crime and impoverished children. She soon sets off on a daring mission to convince the mayor to secure housing and health care for society’s most vulnerable. With broken English and poor health, Cabrini uses her entrepreneurial mind to build an empire of hope unlike anything the world has ever seen. Starring Cristiana Dell’Anna and John Lithgow.

<strong>‘Dune: Part Two’</strong>

PG-13, 166 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Sci-Fi/adventure.</em> Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Starring Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.

<strong>‘Ordinary Angels’</strong>

PG, 118 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> A struggling hairdresser finds a renewed sense of purpose when she meets a widowed father working hard to care for his two daughters. With his youngest critically ill and waiting for a liver transplant, the fierce woman single-handedly rallies an entire community to help. Starring Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson.

<strong>‘Bob Marley: One Love’</strong>

PG-13, 107 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Musical/drama.</em> Jamaican singer-songwriter Bob Marley overcomes adversity to become the most famous reggae musician in the world. Starring Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch.

<strong>‘Madame Web’</strong>

PG-13, 116 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/Sci-Fi.</em> Cassandra Webb is a New York City paramedic who starts to show signs of clairvoyance. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she must protect three young women from a mysterious adversary who wants them dead. Starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney.

<strong>‘The Chosen’</strong>

NR, 207 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Special events/religion.</em> Clashing kingdoms. Rival rulers. The enemies of Jesus are closing in while His followers are struggling to keep up, leaving him to carry the burden alone. Episodes 1-3 of season 4 will play.

<strong>‘Wonka’</strong>

PG, 116 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Adventure/comedy/family.</em> Armed with nothing but a hatful of dreams, young chocolatier Willy Wonka manages to change the world, one delectable bite at a time. Starring Timothée Chalamet and Hugh Grant.