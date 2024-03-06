Community Calendar: March 6-12

<strong>March 6</strong>

<strong>Building Better: BBCHS Community Engagement Session</strong>

From 6-8 p.m. at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, the purpose of these Building Better community engagement sessions is to work collaboratively with the community to develop a long-term facility improvement program for the district.

<strong>March 7</strong>

<strong>Family Movie Night</strong>

At 6 p.m. at the Lorenzo R. Smith Gymnasium, 4120 S. Wheeler Road, Hopkins Park, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe’s Reel Justice Movie Series will celebrate Women’s History Month with a screening of “Hidden Figures.” The free screening will include free popcorn from LRS Safe Center. Drinks and candy will be sold by BETA Club and student council. Bring a blanket or a chair.

<strong>March 8</strong>

<strong>Register for Say Yes to the Prom Dress</strong>

March 8 begins signups for Bradley Public Library’s annual Say Yes to the Prom Dress event, where teens from all high schools are welcome to get a free prom dress. Choose from hundreds of gently used dresses, shoes and accessories. Appointments are required and will be available from 2-7 p.m. March 23; and 2-6 p.m. March 24 and April 6.

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a> under “calendar”</strong>

<strong>Fish Fry at Aroma Park Legion</strong>

From 4:30-7:30 p.m. (or until supplies run out), Aroma Park American Legion, 739 Sandbar Road, Kankakee, will host a Fish Fry dinner. The cost is $14 per person or $13 for seniors, and the menu includes cod, fries, coleslaw and a roll.

<strong>March 8-10</strong>

<strong>Easy Street Theater’s ‘It Takes 2’</strong>

Easy Street Theater will return to the stage for “It Takes 2: A Broadway Review.” Easy Street — a local theater group for actors with special abilities — partners actors with buddies who help with script lines and direction. Shows will take place at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at and 2 p.m. Sunday at St. John Paul II Settles Center, 956 S. 10th St., Kankakee. Tickets cost $15 each (cash) at the door.

<strong>March 9</strong>

<strong>Empowering Family Voice for Children’s Mental Health</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, Project SUN is hosting a workshop to help parents learn to speak up on behalf of their children’s mental health needs.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.projectsun@cfkrv.org" target="_blank">projectsun@cfkrv.org</a></strong>

<strong>Brian Marcotte art show</strong>

From 3-5 p.m. at Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, check out the closing day of the exhibit by artist Brian Marcotte and enjoy a meet-and-greet event with Marcotte. Battles and Triumphs: The Human Condition currently on display in the George Grey Barnard Exhibit. This collection of more than 25 mixed media and acrylic paintings combines real emotions and symbolic thoughts into a more specific visual expression. Marcotte earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Art from Governors State University. Light refreshments will be provided.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.kankakeecountymuseum.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountymuseum.com</a></strong>