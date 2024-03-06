Coal City bringing 'Mary Poppins' to the stage

Mary Poppins” is flying into the Coal City Performing Arts Center March 8-10 and March 15-17.

Join the Coal City Theatre Department for one of the most popular Disney stories of all time that is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical. The stage production is based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film.

The production is an enchanting mixture of story, song, dance and stagecraft. Experience the magic as the award-winning Coal City Theatre Department brings Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins” to life.

All shows will be held at Coal City Performing Arts Center, 655 W. Division St., Coal City. Shows will run at 7 p.m. March 8-9 and 2 p.m. March 10; and 7 p.m. March 15-16 and 2 p.m. March 17.

Tickets available at <a href="https://bit.ly/CCTDTickets" target="_blank">bit.ly/CCTDTickets</a>. Any remaining seats will be sold at the door beginning one hour before each scheduled performance. The cost is $7 for senior citizens and students and $10 for adults. Cash only at the door.

After “Mary Poppins,” the Coal City Theatre Department will begin preparing for the fall 2024 performance of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” Coal City was one of 29 schools from across the nation selected to be the first to stage the production that is currently on Broadway.

This marks the second premier for the program as it most recently staged, “Alice by Heart.” The musical was first presented in October 2023 and was selected to be presented at the Illinois Theatre Festival held in January.

<strong>Cast</strong>

• Jack Steinhouse — Michael Banks

• Olivia Sage — Jane Banks

• Eliana Chernesky — Katie Nana/Queen Victoria

• Brody D’Orazio — Policeman

• Melody Kinder — Miss Lark

• Ethan Scrogham — Admiral Boom

• Madison Wilson — Mrs. Brill

• Bobby Rodriguez — Robertson Aye

• Elaina Patten — Mary Poppins

• Stephen Byers Jr. — Bert

• Jared Counterman — George Banks

• Elsa Bunton — Mrs. Banks

• Julian Micetich — Park Keeper

• Mason Natyshok — Neleus

• Mason Hamilton — Bank Chairman

• Isabella Byers — Miss Smythe

• Jordan Olson — Von Hussler

• Dane Noffsinger — Northbrook

• Adaline Dowling — Bird Woman

• Chesterine Kuhel — Mrs. Corry

• Kilen Davidson — Fannie

• Gianna Savarino — Annie

• Amelia Fritz — Miss Andrew

<strong>Ensemble</strong>

Adrianna Veintemilla Esparza; Alex Carlson; Alex Collins; Anastasia Papach; Austin Harding; Ava Garrelts; Bridget Feeney; Cambree Davidson; Caroline Childers; Cora Armstrong; Ethan Donnelly; Evelyn Wills; Gavin Clubb; Isabella Bartholomew; Isabella Palcios; Josh Kosch; Kyah Hawkins; Lavila Wantroba; Leo McCants; Logan Hausman; Maxx Kramer; Theo Fritz; Gabby Van Duyne; Wyatt Chase.

<strong>Crew</strong>

Alec Waliczek; Joe Watson; Hunter Gil; Jimmy Norris; Trey Buck; Gavin Vestal; Gavin Berger; Buddy Widlowski; Mason Garner; Tyler Phillips; Abby Kodat; Ben Watson; Emmaline Tribble; Jori Tucker.

<strong>Creative team</strong>

• Producer/director — Jack Micetich

• Vocal director — Shanan D’Agostino

• Choreographer — Kim Scerine

• Co-producer — Ann Gill

• Scenic designer — Celeste Sheridan

• Pit conductor — Hope Connelly

• Production assistant — Sophyia Williams

• Costume/lighting design — Jack Micetich

• Makeup design — Hailey Blazekovich

<strong>Student musicians</strong>

Jacob Cimino; Lorelia Erhard; Paisley Jackson; Mackenzie Messina; Vince Mugnolo; Mayson Wantroba; Shaun Polarek; Martin Ramirez; Anthony Royster; Grey Vanek; Sam Vota; Mackenzie Brown.