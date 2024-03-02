New on the bookshelf: March 2, 2024

<strong>Absorbing new science fact book shoots for the ‘Moon’</strong>

Nothing has preoccupied humanity quite like our fascination with the moon.

From ancient artifacts and cuneiform scribblings to social media and scheming tech bros, evidence of lunar allure has never waned. Explorers, worshipers, inventors, politicians, dreamers, scientists, artists and zealots all have been inspired by its presence and potential. And even when we aren’t acting on our interest in the moon, the moon is acting on us.

Science journalist Rebecca Boyle’s debut book of nonfiction, “Our Moon,” explores a medley of selenic stories, instances when astronomy, history, religion, evolution and other subjects were shaped by the literal and figurative gravity of Earth’s sole satellite. The book’s range is broad, touching on events during the first moments of the universe up through the total solar eclipse in 2017.

Some chapters emerge from firsthand reporting, while others more closely resemble what you might find in a Western Civ textbook, but Boyle’s exuberance remains consistent throughout. She’s had a lifelong interest in the moon, and that passion is evident on every page.

— Cory Oldweiler, Star Tribune

<strong>Palestinian Americans’ stories intertwine in novel</strong>

Susan Muaddi Darraj’s powerful debut novel-in-stories, “Behind You Is the Sea,” depicts multiple immigrant Palestinian families in Baltimore, whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways. Darraj uses a kaleidoscopic point of view, dropping the reader into a character’s life at a pivotal moment, then switching to another character later in time, providing a multifaceted look at their community.

While sons strain under the weight of family expectations, daughters fight patriarchal norms. In the opening chapter, “A Child of Air,” high school student Reema is pregnant and planning to keep the baby despite community disapproval. Later, Reema’s friend, Amal, is shunned by her family after she decides to live with her boyfriend while continuing her college education. In “The Hashtag,” a woman decides to divorce her husband after he lies about his involvement in a shocking crime, and in “Gyroscopes,” a teenage girl takes on stereotypes of Arabs in her school’s production of “Aladdin.”

Other stories illuminate the difficulties of living in diaspora, from making a living, adjusting to a different culture, experiencing racism and classism and navigating generational conflicts over changing values.

— May-lee Chai, Star Tribune

<strong>The thrills in Willingham novel take too long to materialize</strong>

Nothing much happens for the first two-thirds of “Only If You’re Lucky” and theneverythinghappensallatonce.

With “A Flicker in the Dark” and, especially, “All the Dangerous Things,” Stacy Willingham established herself as America’s answer to Alice Feeney: a writer whose plotting is deft enough to guide us through several shocking twists per book without making us throw it across the room in disbelief.

She still has that going for her in “Only If You’re Lucky,” but the plotting skill that kept the surprises coming in her first two books has (temporarily, I hope) vanished. Willingham makes the mistake of thinking we’re interested in the thought processes of heroine Margot (we aren’t — she’s a blank) and that we’ve bought into the dual mysteries of the disappearance of one of her college roommates, Lucy, and the apparent murder of a frenemy.

It’s a serviceable story, albeit one vaguely reminiscent of Donna Tartt’s far superior “The Secret History.” But we know the territory early in “Only If You’re Lucky” and it takes too long for Willingham, who has cranked out three books in as many years, to begin introducing unexpected developments. Once she does, it feels like the switcheroos come almost every other page.

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune