Library Life: Week of March 3, 2024

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Teen Book Bags: Grades seventh through 12th can sign up to receive the monthly book bag. March’s theme is Fear the Night.

• Adult Reading Challenge: A springtime reading challenge is open for adults in March and April.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Author Meet & Greet: At 5 p.m. Tuesday, meet author Mark McCalleb, who has penned two novels on the pandemic.

• Travel Talk: At 10:30 a.m. Friday, ages 18 and older can come talk all things travel and share experiences.

<strong>Central Citizens Library District</strong>

• Literati Book Fair: From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 5-7 and 11-12; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 8; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 9.

• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday, join for an hour of interactive stories, songs, rhymes, games and activities for ages birth to preschool.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Teen Movie Night: At 5:30 p.m. Friday, watch “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” with free popcorn, drinks and prizes.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• The library is seeking experts of skills or hobbies who could share their talents with patrons. Contact the library for more info.

• Nighttime Storytime: Meets Thursday.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Half-Day Movie Matinee: At 1 p.m. Monday, families can watch “Trolls Band Together.”

• Julia Childs Portrayal: At 6 p.m. Thursday, Leslie Goddard will tell the life story of the famed chef. Registration required.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: Prepare for the March book club by reading “The Grapes of Wrath” by John Steinbeck. The club will meet at 10 a.m. March 25.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Meditation Series: At 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays in March, explore different techniques in meditation.

• Fantasy Con: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 9, enjoy vendors of collectibles, comics, artwork and more. Activities include a panel discussion, movie room and costume contest.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Drawing Contest: Draw a picture for “What I Love About My Library” to enter into the contest, open to all ages. Pick up entry forms at the library.

• STEM Demo: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, kids in grade school can learn how to use kitchen ingredients to create volcano.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Senior Social Hour: At 9:30 a.m. Monday, seniors can learn about the library’s new program, AtoZ World Food.

• Lego Club: Meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday for kids in kindergarten and older.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Bad Weather Friend” by Dean Koontz; “Crosshairs” by James Patterson; “Summer Book Club” by Susan Mallery.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544