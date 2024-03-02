A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Coffee and Lifestyles

I’m in sheer disbelief that it’s already March. Though I’m stoked about the impending continual nice days, it’s overwhelming to think of how quickly time goes.

Working at a newspaper means always planning ahead with deadlines. I often find myself asking, “Wait, what day is it?” multiple times a day. I’ve become less concerned that this is a brain misfire as many of my coworkers frequently ask that same question.

It seems like we were just wrapping up our holiday issue of Lifestyles of Kankakee County, and now we’ve just released the first issue of 2024: the winter/spring issue that features coffee, lawyers and gut health.

Those three things don’t typically go together (at least not all at once) but they do make for interesting content, if I do say so myself.

With the issue’s heavy focus on all the craft coffee and tea we have available locally — and delicious treats that go with said beverages — I thought about what a recipe for Lifestyles would look like.

The ingredients for putting together an issue of Lifestyles of Kankakee County includes a serving of creativity, a hearty spoonful of organization and countless cups of coffee. Mix that together with dashes upon dashes of collaboration, and you have yourself a magazine.

Coffee is an integral part of my workday. I’m likely immune to caffeine at this point but any placebo effect is enough for me. While I’m always happy to make a Starbucks or Dunkin’ run, I love the local options we have for quality coffee. Though it doesn’t always make my gut feel great, my brain is usually a fan. Almost any time I have a bite of a baked good, I turn into my grandmother by saying, “Oh, this would go well with my morning coffee!”

As part of my 2024 goals, I’m pushing myself to also drink more tea. It’s currently addition without subtraction, but maybe one day I’ll be less reliant on coffee beans and more interested in the health benefits of a Vitamin C tea.

Whatever warm and cozy beverage gets you through these chilly winter months, I encourage you to pour yourself a cup and enjoy the flavors while diving into this first issue of Lifestyles for 2024.

We have print copies available at the Journal’s front desk and every issue to date is available online at <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/lifestyles" target="_blank">daily-journal.com/lifestyles</a>.