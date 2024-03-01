Chicago Southland International Film Festival returning to GSU

Tickets are available for the sixth annual Chicago Southland International Film Festival, presented by Governors State University, promising a cinematic celebration April 4-6.

The three-day showcase will bring international shorts and local feature films to Chicago’s southland in an extravaganza of films, storytelling and experiences told by artists who range from high school to professional filmmakers.

Highlights of CSIFF 2024 include:

• <strong>Feature Film Showcase:</strong> Experience the locally produced film “Bike Vessel,” directed by Eric D. Seals, alongside other handpicked films curated by CSIFF committee members.

• <strong>International Short Film Competition:</strong> Witness the creativity of filmmakers from around the globe in five carefully selected program segments during three days, including a family-friendly program.

Joshua E. Young, co-founder at Chicago Southland International Film Festival, said in a news release that the festival’s mission is to showcase the best in international and local filmmaking while fostering a sense of community and appreciation for the arts.

“With each passing year, we aim to elevate the festival experience and provide a platform for filmmakers to share their stories with the world.”

CSIFF’s opening kick-off event will be April 4, allowing guests to mingle and unwind with a full bar and delectable hors d’oeuvres, setting the stage for a weekend of film and celebration. On April 6, the festival will culminate with the CSIFF Awards Ceremony, honoring the filmmakers and their talent.

Young said ticket prices vary to meet every festival goer’s need with various passes and ticket options available, including single program tickets and VIP festival passes granting all-access to all screenings and events, attendees can tailor their experience to suit their preferences.

Additionally, discounts are available for students, GSU employees and veterans, ensuring accessibility for all film enthusiasts.

The Chicago Southland International Film Festival 2024 will be held at Governors State University in Lecture Hall F1622 on the east side of the campus. Parking is available in East Lot 3 for convenient access to the venue. GSU is at 1 University Parkway, University Park.

For tickets and more information and updates, go to <a href="https://www.govst.edu/csiff" target="_blank">govst.edu/csiff</a>.