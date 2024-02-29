This weekend at the movies: March 1, 2024

<strong>‘Dune: Part Two’</strong>

PG-13, 166 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Sci-Fi/adventure.</em> Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Starring Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.

<strong>‘Ordinary Angels’</strong>

PG, 118 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> A struggling hairdresser finds a renewed sense of purpose when she meets a widowed father working hard to care for his two daughters. With his youngest critically ill and waiting for a liver transplant, the fierce woman single-handedly rallies an entire community to help. Starring Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson.

<strong>‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — To the Hashira Training’</strong>

R, 104 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Animation.</em> Tanjiro undergoes rigorous training with the Stone Hashira, Himejima, in his quest to become a Hashira. Meanwhile, Muzan continues to search for Nezuko and Ubuyashiki.

<strong>‘Drive-Away Dolls’</strong>

R, 84 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Adventure/comedy.</em> This comedy caper follows Jamie, an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend, Marian, who desperately needs to loosen up. In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way. Starring Maragret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan.

<strong>‘Bob Marley: One Love’</strong>

PG-13, 107 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Musical/drama.</em> Jamaican singer-songwriter Bob Marley overcomes adversity to become the most famous reggae musician in the world. Starring Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch.

<strong>‘Madame Web’</strong>

PG-13, 116 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/Sci-Fi.</em> Cassandra Webb is a New York City paramedic who starts to show signs of clairvoyance. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she must protect three young women from a mysterious adversary who wants them dead. Starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney.

<strong>‘Argylle’</strong>

PG-13, 139 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/suspense.</em> Reclusive author Elly Conway writes best-selling espionage novels about a secret agent named Argylle who’s on a mission to unravel a global spy syndicate. However, when the plots of her books start to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, the line between fiction and reality begin to blur. Starring Bryce Dallas Howard and Henry Cavill.

<strong>‘The Chosen’</strong>

NR, 207 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Special events/religion.</em> Clashing kingdoms. Rival rulers. The enemies of Jesus are closing in while His followers are struggling to keep up, leaving him to carry the burden alone. Episodes 1-3 of season 4 will play.

<strong>‘The Beekeeper’</strong>

R, 105 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> One man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as “Beekeepers.” Starring Jason Statham and Jeremy Irons.

<strong>‘Migration’</strong>

PG, 91 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Animated/comedy.</em> A family of ducks decides to leave the safety of a New England pond for an adventurous trip to Jamaica. However, their well-laid plans quickly go awry when they get lost and wind up in New York City.

<strong>‘Wonka’</strong>

PG, 116 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Adventure/comedy/family.</em> Armed with nothing but a hatful of dreams, young chocolatier Willy Wonka manages to change the world, one delectable bite at a time. Starring Timothée Chalamet and Hugh Grant.

<strong>‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’</strong>

PG-13, 124 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Action/adventure/sci-fi/fantasy.</em> Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. Starring Jason Momoa.