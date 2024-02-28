Live music this weekend: Feb. 28, 2024

<strong>Ryan Leggott & Matt Shipley’s open mic</strong>
The Dam Tap — 597 S. Washington Ave.,
Kankakee
<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>
<strong>John David Daily</strong>
Knights of Columbus — 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee
<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>The John Webber Band</strong>
Bradley American Legion — 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>
Copeland’s Bar & Grill — 63 N. Main St.,
Manteno
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>James Travis Band</strong>
Fun Hub Bar — 501 N. Lowe Road, Aroma Park
<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Justin & John Unplugged</strong>
The Dam Tap — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee
<em>3 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Acoustic Open Mic w/ Ryan Leggott</strong>
Good Vibrations Bar & Restaurant — 1680 W. Station St., Kankakee
<em>6 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Adams Voice</strong>
Manteno Church of the Nazarene — 698 N. Locust St., Manteno
<em>6 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Blues Jam w/ Susan Williams Band</strong>
The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley
<em>7 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>New Horizons Band</strong>
ONU/Kresge Auditorium — 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais
<em>7 p.m. Monday</em>
<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>
The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley
<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>