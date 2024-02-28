Shaw Local

Life

Live music this weekend: Feb. 28, 2024

By Daily Journal staff report

<strong>Ryan Leggott &amp; Matt Shipley’s open mic</strong>

The Dam Tap — 597 S. Washington Ave.,

Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>John David Daily</strong>

Knights of Columbus — 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>The John Webber Band</strong>

Bradley American Legion — 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>

Copeland’s Bar &amp; Grill — 63 N. Main St.,

Manteno

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>James Travis Band</strong>

Fun Hub Bar — 501 N. Lowe Road, Aroma Park

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Justin &amp; John Unplugged</strong>

The Dam Tap — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee

<em>3 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Acoustic Open Mic w/ Ryan Leggott</strong>

Good Vibrations Bar &amp; Restaurant — 1680 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>6 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Adams Voice</strong>

Manteno Church of the Nazarene — 698 N. Locust St., Manteno

<em>6 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Blues Jam w/ Susan Williams Band</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>7 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>New Horizons Band</strong>

ONU/Kresge Auditorium — 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais

<em>7 p.m. Monday</em>

<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>