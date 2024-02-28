Community Calendar: Feb. 28 to March 5

<strong>Feb. 28</strong>

<strong>Senior Bingo</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon on the fourth Wednesday of each month, area senior citizens are invited to gather at Bird Park’s Quarry Building, 801 W. Station St., Kankakee, for games of bingo. The cost is $0.10 per card, per game. Coffee will be provided, and participants are allowed to bring snacks. The games are for ages 40 and older. Pre-registration is required.

<strong>Feb. 29</strong>

<strong>Galentine’s Party at Roze</strong>

From 6-9 p.m. at Roze Boutique, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, there will be a Galentine’s event featuring shopping, vendors, treats and giveaways.

<strong>Feb. 29; March 1-2</strong>

<strong>‘Beauty and the Beast’ at ONU</strong>

ONU Theatre and the School of Music unite at Kresge Auditorium in February to present Disney’s “Beauty and The Beast,” performed with a full orchestra.

The show will be presented in Kresge Auditorium, in the Larsen Fine Arts Center at the corner of Main Street and Route 102 in Bourbonnais.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with an additional 2 p.m. matinee Saturday.

Two student-led productions close the season in classic, whodunnit style. These Green Room Theatre Co. productions include “Clue,” based on the board game, and “Trap,” an interactive mystery.

“Clue” is presented at 7 p.m. March 21-23, with an additional 2 p.m. matinee on March 23. “Trap” is presented at 7 p.m. April 4-6, with an additional 2 p.m. matinee April 6.

Both productions are on stage at The Theatre at SIMS.

Tickets for all of the shows range from $7 to $18 and can be found at <a href="https://www.Olivet.edu/events" target="_blank">Olivet.edu/events</a>.

<strong>March 2</strong>

<strong>KRVBA’s Beekeeping Workshop</strong>

From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Kankakee Community College’s Iroquois Room, 100 College Drive, Kankakee, the Kankakee River Valley Beekeepers’ Association will host a workshop for those interested in beekeeping, beginner beekeepers and those more experienced as there are two tracks of classes. The cost is $40 per person and includes lunch. David Burns, of Long Lane Honey Bee Farms in Fairmount, will be the day’s speaker. For registration forms and payment information, email <a href="mailto:krvba22@gmail.com" target="_blank">krvba22@gmail.com</a>.

<strong>Murder Mystery Party</strong>

From 6-9 p.m. at River Rock Pub & Beer Garden, travel back to the 1920s and participate in an immersive crime solving experience. Thirty attendees are encouraged to dress in period wear and will be assigned a character and a script to help find the murderer. Character assignments come the day of the event. The cost is $35 per person due at registration, and the ticket includes admission, one drink, appetizers and dessert.

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://forms.gle/YrwCeroYUWybrzow8" target="_blank">forms.gle/YrwCeroYUWybrzow8</a></strong>

<strong>JRs Racing Party</strong>

From 6-9 p.m. at The Majestic Theater, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, Ben Kirchner and Steve Perkins will host a racing party featuring dual race simulators, auction, raffles, door prizes, dinner and more. The cost is $30 per adult and includes dinner, Cash Bash entry and one drink; the cost per child is $10. The night’s emcee is Bill Yohnka.

<strong>March 3</strong>

<strong>ICHS Catalog Home presentation</strong>

Iroquois County Historical Society will host a special program at 1:30 p.m. where Rebecca Hunter, author, researcher and lecturer, will present “Catalog Homes” in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. The presentation is about mail-order homes, such as Sears Homes and other kit houses.

Hunter, of Elgin, became fascinated with mail-order homes in 1996. She is currently studying kit homes and agricultural buildings marketed from 1906-82 by several companies. She has sought these buildings throughout Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan, among other states. She has located mail-order buildings in more than 400 Illinois municipalities and in 29 other states.

The program is free, but as ICHS is a nonprofit organization, donations are always welcome.

<strong>March 5</strong>

<strong>Tuesday Book Review</strong>

The longtime meet up Tuesday Book Review will resume March 5 at Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley.

“We are excited to have Leslie Goddard in her portrayal of First Lady Jackie Kennedy [Onassis],” said Tuesday Book Review’s Claire McElroy.

Lunch begins at noon followed by the 1 p.m. program.

The club always welcomes new members, and membership applications are available at <a href="mailto:tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com" target="_blank">tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com</a>.