FX/Hulu presents a new adaptation of Clavell's 'Shogun'

Nothing inspires epic storytelling like the collision of cultures. From the 16th century “conquest” of the New World by European settlers to the musings of such movies as “Avatar,” these culture clashes often are portrayed as one-sided affairs with one race despoiling another in a genocidal fashion.

Based on James Clavell’s best-selling novel, the miniseries “Shogun” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA and streaming on Hulu) departs from that theme to show how the arrival of newcomers from the West became just one part of an internal power struggle between Japanese elites.

Set in the year 1600, it follows an English pilot, John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), whose scurvy-ridden ship crash-lands on Japanese shores with most of its crew starved to death. The ship’s mission had been to discover and open up Japan to English traders. Up until then, it had been monopolized by Portuguese merchants who had kept its location a secret and had used their mercantile presence as an excuse to baptize willing Japanese into their Roman Catholic faith. Arriving at the white-hot outset of the Reformation, Blackthorne saw it as his mission to save the Japanese from the papal persuasion.

The religious conflict between English Protestants and Iberian Catholics is mirrored by a Japanese civil war. Seemingly outnumbered and doomed Lord Yoshi Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada, who also produces) discovers that arrival of the starved, sick, beaten and shackled Englishman might offer some ammunition in his battle with his enemies on the Council of Regents. During the course of the series, both men act in concert to take on mutual foes: the Osaka nobles and their allies among the Portuguese Jesuits.

If this sounds a tad complicated, it is. And the constant presence of subtitles might be a bridge too far for some. While a slow-building epic, “Shogun” continues FX’s long tradition of respecting its audience’s intelligence while presenting an impressive period production.

• “God Save Texas” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14) presents three documentaries from three filmmakers (Richard Linklater, Alex Stapleton and Iliana Sosa) exploring three cities in their home state from unique perspectives.

“God” begins with Linklater’s (“Boyhood”) look at Huntsville, home to more than seven large prisons and the setting of more than 1,000 scheduled executions during the years. Similar to many places defined by the prison industry, Huntsville is both a harrowing destination and a kind of “company” town, where thousands depend on the system for good-paying jobs.

Tomorrow night, the focus turns to Houston, where Stapleton explores “The Price of Oil” (8 p.m., TV-14). “La Frontera” (9 p.m., Wednesday, TV-14), directed by Sosa, looks at the vibrant Mexican-American culture of El Paso and its Mexican neighbor, Juarez.

• Peacock revisits an oft-told tabloid tale in the documentary “Pathological: The Lies of Joran van der Sloot.”

• Max streams “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” the 2023 DC Comics adaptation starring Jason Momoa as the trident-wielding superhero.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Motives prove elusive in the murder of a modest man on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Rob Lowe joins the remaining 17 contestants on the season finale of “The Floor” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).

• A background in Atlanta’s foster system gives a detective a special edge on “Will Trent” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• A furtive writer works as an au pair for a superstar and discovers a dark world beyond the pantry in the 2023 thriller “Secrets of a Celebrity Nanny” (7 p.m., LMN, TV-14).

• Posh parties can be murder on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Killers use artificial intelligence to pull off a flesh-and-blood murder on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• A new surgeon receives Shaun’s cold shoulder on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• Treasure hunters or grave robbers? “Lost U-Boats of WWII” (9 p.m., History, TV-PG) follows the search for sunken Nazi submarines rumored to contain billions in looted gold, jewelry and other treasure.

CULT CHOICE

Creatively stalled, a film director (Marcello Mastroianni) muses over his past lovers (Claudia Cardinale, Anouk Aimee, Sandra Milo, Rossella Falk, Barbara Steele and Eddra Gale) in Frederico Fellini’s 1963 semi-autobiographical fantasy “8 1/2” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-PG).

SERIES NOTES

Blind auditions on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Wedding bells on “The Rookie” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... “Deal or No Deal Island” (8:30 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Sydney Sweeney, Joe Manganiello, Jason Reynolds and Muni Long on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Chance the Rapper, Margaret Qualley, Emilio Vitolo and Fred Armisen visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Taylor Tomlinson hosts “After Midnight” (11:37 p.m., CBS).