'No Deal' rumbles in the jungle

How do you revive a 20-year-old game show? Put it on an island, not unlike the setting of every “Survivor” and cast an (over) familiar face from that series.

In the “Deal or No Deal Island” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) debut, we meet the contestants and see the new wrinkles they’ve concocted for the game. With Howie Mandel serving as executive producer, his former role has been assumed by Joe Manganiello, a muscle-bound and tattooed specimen familiar to viewers of “Spider-Man” and HBO’s “True Blood.” According to some of the contestants, “He’s hot!” — an opinion open to some debate. But that’s not the point of “Deal or No Deal Island.”

As on the old show, players will be given metallic briefcases filled with sums from one penny to a million dollars and will then compete in challenges and bluffs to turn their sums into larger ones. According to Manganiello, a man given to grand pronouncements, a player might be able to leave with “life-changing” money because there is more than $200 million at stake.

But before the play begins, a helicopter arrives and briefcases of various denominations are tossed into the dense green undergrowth. Throwing money out of a flying object could be seen as a metaphor for a streaming/broadcast industry that collectively lost $5 billion in 2023. Or merely a stunt to get things rolling. Suffice it to say, nobody watches “Deal or No Deal Island” for the metaphors.

Among the new faces is Aron Barbell, a 26-year-old accountant from the Chicago area. He has been cast as the skinny, physically unimposing “nerd,” an awkward Woody Allen type stumbling along among hunks and hotties of the personal trainer variety. Hair and makeup has given him everything short of tape to hold his glasses together. And there’s some comedy in a 98-pound weakling named “Barbell.” It’s like calling a bald man “Curly” or an NFL linebacker “Tiny.”

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• The voice of Patton Oswalt animates the 2007 culinary cartoon comedy “Ratatouille” (5 p.m. Freeform, TV-PG).

• “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) returns for its 25th season of swiveling chairs and talent scouting.

• The queen of a wellness empire spends some downtime with a man she meets on retreat in the 2021 romance “The 27-Hour Day” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• Bandits rob a bank just for kicks on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).