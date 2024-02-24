Visit Kankakee County initiative highlights craft beverages

With no shortage of places to grab a beverage — both alcoholic and non- — there are plenty of ways to quench one’s thirst in Kankakee County.

Visit Kankakee County, the area’s convention and visitors bureau, knows this to be the case and has introduced a new way to explore the area: The Kankakee County Craft Beverage Trail.

The experience invites local residents and visitors alike to embark on a journey through 13 local establishments, each showcasing its own inventive craft beverages ranging from meticulously crafted cocktails and espresso delights to refreshing fruit smoothies and hoppy brews.

Craft beverage enthusiasts, curious visitors and regulars of local establishments will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Kankakee County’s vibrant craft scene, witnessing firsthand the dedication and innovation of its artisans. Participating in this trail is both simple and user-friendly.

Teaming up with the e-ATLAS app, trail-goers can effortlessly engage in this expedition. Pull out your phone at any of the trail stops, scan the QR code on the table tents and follow the prompts to download the free app and set up a user profile. Upon completion, the Kankakee County Craft Beverage Trail, with a map of all 13 stops, will be ready for exploration.

Each stop on the Kankakee County Craft Beverage Trail offers a diverse selection of specialty drinks ranging from coffee and smoothies to beer, wine, creative cocktails and mocktails.

The following businesses are participating in the trail:

• 8 One Five — 239 E. Court St., Kankakee

• BrickStone Brewery — 557 William R. Latham Drive, Bourbonnais

• Connect Roasters — 141 S. Main St., Bourbonnais

• Copeland’s Bar and Grill — 51 N. Main St., Manteno

• Essential Smoothies — Northfield Square mall, 1600 Illinois Route 50, Bourbonnais

• Hoppy Pig — 135 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley

• Knack Brewing & Fermentations — 789 S. McMullen Drive, Kankakee

• Stefari West Avenue — 267 S. West Ave., Kankakee

• The Barrel Room — 159 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley

• The Dam Tap — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee

• The Lush Vine — 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee

• The Well — 47½ W. Second St., Manteno

• Uplifted Bistro — 67 W. First St., Manteno

There is no time limit to this trail — participants can aim to complete it in a day, a weekend or even during the course of a year. Feel free to skip any stop and return to it later. Upon completion of the trail, click “Mark Adventure as Complete,” take a screenshot showing the list of completed stops, and email it to <a href="mailto:info@kccvb.com" target="_blank">info@kccvb.com</a> along with your mailing address to receive a special prize as a token of appreciation for supporting local businesses.

Contact Visit Kankakee County at 815-935-7390 with any questions. For inquiries on how to be added to the Trail, contact Meegan Massey at <a href="mailto:meegan@kccvb.com" target="_blank">meegan@kccvb.com</a>.