New on the bookshelf: Feb. 24, 2024

<strong>‘Storm’ chronicles atrocities against Malayan children</strong>

World War II might be the most popular subject for historical fiction, but Vanessa Chan’s debut, “The Storm We Made,” defies the typical focus on the Western front and a clear-cut distinction between good and evil that characterizes many books.

Chan’s heartbreaking story of a family riven by war takes place in Malaya (now called Malaysia) and relies on her extensive research into the time period and her family’s suffering — including her grandmother’s brother’s kidnapping by the Japanese Army — to weave together two strands. One timeline takes place in 1935, when Malaya is under British colonial rule and Chan’s protagonist becomes an unlikely spy for the Japanese, and the other occurs in 1945, when Japan has conquered the peninsula and the Malayan people are kept in misery by their latest rulers.

“Teenage boys had begun to disappear,” Chan writes as the novel opens in 1945. Cecily Alcantara guards her three children nervously, particularly middle child Abel, whose Eurasian descent is evident in his light brown hair. Three years into the Japanese occupation, Chan writes that Cecily’s “hope for a better colonizer was short-lived” and notes “the Japanese occupiers killed more people in three years than the British colonizers had in fifty.”

— Jenny Shank, Star Tribune

<strong>Best-selling novel could be adapted to big screen</strong>

Central Kentucky native Julia Seales wrote the beginnings of her first novel on the back of her chemistry notes when she was a student at West Jessamine High School in Nicholasville, Ky.

Long before the scribbles on the back of her class notes, Seales had dreamed of being a published author since she was 8 years old.

More than two decades later, that dream has come to fruition with the publication of her novel, “A Most Agreeable Murder,” which has become a national best-seller. The book is described as a “cozy mystery” which features the coming-of-age of Beatrice Steele.

Seale said her book was inspired by her love of Jane Austen and Agatha Christie — offering romance, comedy, social commentary, personal growth and some mystery.

“I find murder mystery very comforting. A cozy, murder mystery where loose ends are tied up in the end,” Seales told the Herald-Leader.

She set a goal to use the Stephen King method — writing 2,000 words per day — to piecemeal her first draft together in six months. Then she enlisted the help of her mother, roommate and beta reader for more edits before she submitted a manuscript to publishers.

— Taylor Six, Lexington Herald-Leader

<strong>‘How to Be a Renaissance Woman’ not a how-to book</strong>

“How to Be a Renaissance Woman” is not really a how-to book (but you guessed!).

No, Jill Burke’s sprightly cultural history, subtitled “The Untold History of Beauty & Female Creativity,” is a window on the lot of women in early modern Europe. Also, a gentle reminder that, as complicated as things are for women of the TikTok generation, threading their way between Barbie and Michelle Obama, Kim Kardashian and Moms for Liberty, it’s nothing like the fraught terrain confronting the Renaissance woman, who was subject to perilously exacting — and contradictory — standards of attractiveness and modesty.

Cultivate a pale, smooth complexion by rubbing your face with lead, mercury, asbestos and ... bran? But eschew all artifice, lest your suitor be deceived. “Miserable you, if you attract a husband solely through makeup! Because then when you have washed it off how will he feel about you?” Juan Luis Vives chastised his reader in his 1524 bestseller “The Education of a Christian Woman.” Keep your long hair, preferably blond (“red hair ‘demonstrates ignorance, pride and betrayal’”), elaborately styled but also covered, as “[t]he more hair on show, it seems, the more sexually available you were deemed to be.”

— Ellen Akins, Star Tribune