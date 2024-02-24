MC Milestones locally addressing the issue of senior loneliness, preparing for lunch event

A report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine points out that more than one-third of adults aged 45 and older feel lonely, and about one-fourth of adults aged 65 and older are considered to be socially isolated.

This issue is far reaching and affects senior citizens in every community.

This was recognized by a group of 12 people in Manteno who wanted to work together and create opportunities for seniors to socialize and grow in their community. Spearheaded by Teddie Hill, MC Milestones was created to be a resource for senior adults to come together for the betterment of the community and to be a beacon of love and support.

Operated out of Manteno Church of the Nazarene, it's based in faith but open to all in the community. Anyone 55 and older in Manteno and surrounding communities is welcome.

“It’s a story of joy and happiness and what’s happening in this community,” Hill told the Daily Journal.

In addition to Hill, there is a council of 11 people in MC Milestones, made up of retired pastors, artists, professors, nurses and more.

“We have an incredible team of people who are working on this,” Hill said.

Working on MC Milestones for more than a year, the group recently began holding events such as bingo, bunco and potlucks. A recent potluck included the singing of traditional church hymns, which Hill said was an emotional experience for many.

Hill said MC Milestones is looking forward to an upcoming event, Lunch ‘n Laugh, on March 21. The event, held at Manteno Church of the Nazarene’s McCormick Family Life Center, will begin with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at noon.

It’ll feature a home-cooked, sit-down meal. Chicago comedian Michelle Krajecky will perform a comedy routine.

Hill noted Krajecky is a clean comedian, but her act is not faith-based.

There is a suggested donation of $10 at the door. While those who cannot donate will not be turned away, there is an option for attendees to pay more than the suggested donation to cover the cost for those who cannot afford the donation.

An RSVP is required by March 15 by contacting Hill at 815-386-0607 or <a href="mailto:mcmilestones@mantenonazarene.org" target="_blank">mcmilestones@mantenonazarene.org</a>. Attendees must include their name, number and email with the RSVP.

MC Milestones launched with a free Thanksgiving turkey dinner. The group, which has partnered with Catholic Charities, is entirely self-funded and is in the process of securing grant funds.

“We had no budget to work with when we started,” Hill said. “It’s been out of peoples’ hearts.”