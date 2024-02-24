Love, status and the Hallmark formula

Reduced circumstances inspire the Dashwood sisters to approach love from different directions in the 2024 adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility” (7 p.m. Saturday, Hallmark, TV-G). For those keeping score, the Hallmark Channel, long associated with greeting cards and Valentine’s Day gifts and chocolates, has rebranded this February as “Jane-uary.”

Frankly, it’s ex-Austen!

No one watches Hallmark movies for originality. They’re the ultimate comfort food, predictable and repeatable. But it’s interesting to see how they’ve moved ever so slightly from their familiar approach.

For some time, every Hallmark film has involved an overconfident female professional who only discovers happiness (and love, naturally) when she retreats to her bucolic hometown and finds herself either in the arms of a widowed high school beau, a hunky farmer or some other down-home fella.

In short, Hallmark heroines tend to trade the illusion of status to take a chance on love. Raised in the meritocratic atmosphere of getting good grades and climbing the corporate ladder, they appear to have insulated themselves from their own feelings.

Austen characters, in contrast, tend to be smart, accomplished and well-raised but come from families fraught with financial insecurity. In “Pride and Prejudice,” Elizabeth Bennett’s eventual ability to find the right man (Mr. Darcy) is all the more enjoyable because she seemed initially fated to marry the obsequious Mr. Collins just to keep her family from homelessness and ruin.

Hallmark is hardly alone in its Austen obsession, a trend that’s been with us for a solid generation at least. It’s been about 30 years since Colin Firth played Mr. Darcy in the popular 1995 adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice,” broadcast on A&E in the U.S., in the same year “Clueless,” director Amy Heckerling’s adaptation of “Emma,” starring Alicia Silverstone, hit the big screen.

Traditional Hallmark movies about busy professionals finding love in spite of themselves might have offered years of escapist candy, but Austen’s 19th-century tales of finding love while barely escaping poverty appear to speak to contemporary viewers and 21st-century concerns.

• Have you missed watching characters bludgeon the brains of shuffling zombies? The wait is over, as “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” (8 p.m. Sunday, AMC, TV-MA) debuts, with new faces and familiar characters trying to make sense of a grim new reality.

There was a time not all that long ago when “The Walking Dead” franchise was the most-watched series on television. But at some point, the story became a tad too familiar, and viewers began to drift away. For a rather spirited conversation among those who actually care, Google “When did you stop watching ‘The Walking Dead’?”

Of course, the same could be said, or asked, of “American Idol” (7 p.m. Sunday, ABC, TV-PG).

• While we’re on the subject of changing TV tastes, habits and ways of watching, look for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards to stream exclusively on Netflix on Saturday night at 7 p.m. This marks the first SAG Awards since the actors union returned from the picket line. Among the reasons for the strike were the business practices of streamers such as Netflix.

Among the highlights of the evening is the presentation, by Jennifer Aniston, of a Life Achievement award to singer, actor and director Barbra Streisand. Among the highlights of Streisand’s six-decade career is her Oscar-winning turn in the 1968 movie adaptation of “Funny Girl” (9 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-PG), a Broadway musical profile of vaudeville star Fanny Brice, a role that helped turn Streisand from a cabaret sensation to a major recording artist.

Awards season fans who gravitate to galas such as the SAG Awards also can stream last week’s BAFTA Awards, hosted by David Tennant, streaming on Britbox.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Connecticut hosts Villanova in college basketball (7 p.m., Fox).

• Tennessee hosts Texas A&M in college basketball (7 p.m., ESPN).

• The New York Knicks host the Boston Celtics in NBA basketball (7:30 p.m., ABC).

• Shane Gillis hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest 21 Savage.

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Israel’s Gaza offensive; growing tensions with China.

• Friends become concerned when a showgirl misses her big break on “Sin City Murders” (6 p.m., Oxygen, TV-14).

• Emily is concerned about the painting’s effect on the family’s reputation on “Belgravia: The Next Chapter” (8 p.m., MGM+).

• Colman closes in on a suspect as Lorna seeks solace on the season finale of “The Woman in the Wall” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

• “Vegas: The Story of Sin City” (9 p.m., CNN) recalls the history of the desert gambling mecca.

CULT CHOICE

A condemned man (Arnold Schwarzenegger) must perform for his TV host captor (Richard Dawson) in the 1987 thriller “The Running Man” (9:20 p.m. Sunday, Sundance, TV-14), a prescient film that predates the advent of reality TV by more than a decade.

SATURDAY SERIES

A creative defense strategy on “So Help Me Todd” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “The Wall” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) anticipates the big game ... “48 Hours” (8 p.m. r, and 9 p.m., CBS) ... “Weakest Link” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

“America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League” (6 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... A suspicious hit-and-run incident on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Lisa embraces a fast and furious lifestyle on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A total eclipse on “Krapopolis” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A missing person case threatens to blow the lid off a tight-knit small town on “Tracker” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC) ... Rejection can hurt on “The Great North” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A dog’s midlife crisis on “Grimsburg” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Willows revisits an old case that nearly killed her on “CSI: Vegas” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Ethical choices on “What Would You Do?” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).