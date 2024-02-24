Library Life: Week of Feb. 25, 2024

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Résumé Drop-In: Drop-in hours are 1:30-3:30 p.m. Monday for those looking for assistance with creating, proofreading and printing their résumés.

• Pokémon Meet Up: At 6 p.m., ages 7-14 can chat all things Pokémon.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Around the World: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, grades kindergarten through fifth can explore different countries with food, music and books.

• Teen Hang: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, grades seventh through 12th can bead bracelets and enjoy snacks.

<strong>Central Citizens Library District</strong>

• Book Social Club: Meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday to discuss “Take My Hand” by Dolen Perkins-Valdez.

• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Friday, kids in preschool or younger can enjoy an hour of interactive stories, songs, rhymes, games and activities.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Save the Date: Teen movie night is set for 5:30 p.m. March 8 for a screening of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” Free popcorn, drinks and prizes.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Lego Night: Meets at 6 p.m. Monday.

• Needlework Group: Meets at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Fiction Addiction: At 5:30 p.m. Monday, the book club meets in the auditorium.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: Prepare for the March book club by reading “The Grapes of Wrath” by John Steinbeck. The club will meet at 10 a.m. March 25.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• NAACP Candidate Forums: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday will be a forum for those running for 40th District State Senate, followed by the 6:45 p.m. forum for 79th District State Representative. At 5:30 p.m. Thursday will be a forum for County Auditor.

• Wacky Wednesday: At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, kids and families can join for a story and activity.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Dr. Seuss Party: At 11 a.m. March 2, celebrate Dr. Seuss’ 120th birthday with storytelling, games, crafts and cupcakes. Register in advance.

• STEM Demonstration: At 5:30 p.m. March 5, kids in grade school can test using kitchen ingredients to create a volcano.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Book Bingo: At 3 p.m. Monday, play games of bingo where the prizes are books.

• Pen to Paper: The writing club for adults meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library District</strong>

• Black History Month Essay Program: Submit an essay/photo on a family member who has done something noteworthy in the Pembroke Township/Hopkins Park community. There will be a meet-and-greet reception for the entrants at 2 p.m. Feb. 29 at the library. Refreshments will be provided.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Alex Cross Must Die” by James Patterson; “Always Remember” by Mary Balogh; “American Traitor” by Brad Taylor.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544