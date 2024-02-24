Lands and Hands Community Resources hosting F.T.B Tour featuring a wildlife biologist

During the last week of February, Lands and Hands Community Resources will close Black History Month, which is also National Bird-Feeding Month, with a Kankakee County-based multi-day, multi-location F.T.B. Tour featuring a wildlife biologist.

“This is history happening,” said LHCR Founder Roderic T. Hodge Jr.

F.T.B. stands for Feed the Birds.

The tour workshops, which are unfunded, will include making bird houses and feeders for local individuals in need and organizational beneficiaries but also activity elements from the “Active People, Healthy Nation(SM)” initiative of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help 27 million Americans become more physically active by 2027. Increased physical activity can improve health, quality of life and reduce health care costs. Tour stops will include Bradley, Kankakee, Pembroke and Momence.

Hodge, who is also the tour manager, said, “Many Americans do not have safe and convenient places to be active. Similarly, many birds do not have safe and convenient places to be active, to live, to be birds. Together, we can change these issues for humanity and the environment. Building bird houses and feeders is easy and cheap. Creating situations where humans can be active is easy and cheap.”

Lands and Hands Community Resources is dedicated to serving humanity and the environment. Those interested can help the organization do more by volunteering and traditional or Cash App donations ($LHCR60959, For: FTB Tour).

“But, never forget: even a smile is charity,” Hodge said.

For tour info, and about bringing custom workshops to your group/institution contact, Hodge at 779-240-2900 or <a href="mailto:rthodgejr@gmail.com" target="_blank">rthodgejr@gmail.com</a>. Visit Lands and Hands on Facebook at <a href="https://www.facebook.com/landsandhands" target="_blank">facebook.com/landsandhands</a>.