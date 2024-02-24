ICHS to sponsor Catalog Homes program on March 3

Iroquois County Historical Society will host a special program at 1:30 p.m. March 3, when Rebecca Hunter, author, researcher and lecturer, will present “Catalog Homes” in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. The presentation is about mail-order homes, such as Sears Homes and other kit houses.

Hunter, of Elgin, became fascinated with mail-order homes in 1996. She is currently studying kit homes and agricultural buildings marketed from 1906-1982 by several companies. She has sought these buildings throughout Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan, among other states. She has located mail-order buildings in more than 400 Illinois municipalities and in 29 other states.

Mail-order homes were marketed by a mail-order catalog between 1906 and 1982, primarily in the U.S. but also in Canada. The company provided building plans and materials to construct the home. Materials were provided either as bulk or, as more commonly known, precut framing boards. The purchaser would receive all materials from one source (lumber, roofing, doors, windows, flooring, trim boards, hardware, nails and enough paint and varnish to put two coats on everything). Though not provided as part of the “kit,” electric, plumbing and heating fixtures could be purchased for an added cost.

These homes were usually not distinctive architectural designs but copies of the most popular styles. The house designs were standardized to reduce waste in materials; however, customers were encouraged to personalize their order by moving windows or doors, adding porches, fireplaces, sunrooms, window boxes, trellises or built-in cabinetry, and by selecting exterior finish and colors.

The program is free, but as ICHS is a nonprofit organization, donations are always welcome.