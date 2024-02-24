Harbor House names Brook Coutant as inaugural Light the Way Award recipient

Harbor House has announced Brook Coutant received the inaugural Light the Way Award on Feb. 13 at the Kankakee County First Responders Appreciation Brunch.

In a news release from Harbor House, the organization said Coutant received this award in honor of her effective emergency response and actively contributing to the well-being and empowerment of survivors of domestic violence.

“Coutant embodies the spirit of this award,” the release said.

She is a registered nurse and Lead Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital with 18 years of experience in the field. Coutant regularly attends seminars and workshops focused on responding to and preventing violence against women, using this information to create survivor-centered ER processes that strengthen our community’s response to domestic violence. She is also a member of the Kankakee County Domestic Violence Task Force.

“Ms. Coutant’s commitment to serving survivors of domestic violence is exemplary,” said Jenny Schoenwetter, CEO and executive director of Harbor House.

“Her advocacy is rooted in compassion and empathy. She has gone above and beyond by pursuing training opportunities like Harbor House’s 40-Hour Domestic Violence Training and attending local and national domestic violence conferences to ensure high standards of care are achieved in her profession and community.”