A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The gift of the present

This past month, Keegan and I have been catching up with the zeitgeist by finally making our way through “Ted Lasso.” The show is so well-written with never-ending one-liners that I’m already excited to rewatch it in the future.

A particular joke made me laugh so much I grabbed my journal off the side table and wrote it down: “You beating yourself up is like Woody Allen playing the clarinet — I don’t wanna hear it.”

In being distracted with writing that down, I probably missed another several jokes because of the pace at which that show runs.

This made me question: How often am I distracting myself by documenting the present that I’m actually denying myself the experience of the present?

Obviously as a journalist, it’s my job to document the present. It’s something that I very much enjoy.

But this spills over into my nonwork life where I get so caught up in thought or so worried about trying to remember a moment that I only wind up taking myself out of said moment.

This also runs in tangent with living in the past and future. Unless you’re learning something from it, the former is just a waste of time. And unless you’re planning in a positive way (e.g. not worrying about how something will turn out), the latter is a frustrating waste of time because you can’t predict the future.

All that time spent takes you out of the present and throws you into some sort of mental purgatory.

Then I get so caught up in this state of mind where I feel guilty for ignoring the gift of the present that I then feel even more guilty for wasting even more time due to feeling guilty. If that makes any sense at all.

The whole concept brings me back to my favorite quote of “Dazed and Confused” — “If we’re all going to die anyway, shouldn’t we be enjoying ourselves now? I’d like to quit thinking of the present, you know, right now, as some minor, insignificant preamble to something else.”

I haven’t mastered living in the present, but it’s something I’m actively working on. The ultimate goal is to more often enjoy the present without reminding myself to do so.

With that in mind, I close with another “Ted Lasso” quote: “Living in the moment is a gift. That’s why they call it the present.”