5 photos from Kankakee United's roller skating field trip

In November, a Teen Town Hall hosted by Kankakee United gave city youth a chance to make their voices heard. Of the dozen or so teens (and younger youth) in attendance, many agreed having more activities available in the community would benefit youth.

As reported in a Daily Journal story on Nov. 4, 2023, several attendees even noted an interest in field trips and having a skating rink in the area.

Both ideas came together Monday, as Kankakee United hosted the Let’s Roll skating event at Tinley Park Roller Rink.

City of Kankakee Violence Prevention Director Johnnie Graham-Wicks said 68 youth attended, and there were 15 adult volunteers.

The event was hosted in conjunction with Harbor House, Illinois Coalition of Community Services and Kankakee Forgives as well as the city of Kankakee.